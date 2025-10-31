Give Your Dr Pepper The Fall Upgrade It Deserves With A Creamy Topping

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Fall is a season with its own flavor profile; one so delicious you want to drink it up while you can. Baking spices, pumpkin, maple syrup, brown sugar, honey, and apple are all things that come to mind; they're warm, cozy, and sweet in a complex, rounded way. Typically, the way to savor such flavors requires a cocktail, coffee, or tea. But recently, a new option has joined the mix thanks to the explosion of dirty sodas, or sodas topped with cream, syrup, or juice to introduce new flavor and texture. Dr Pepper is a popular dirty soda base, and it's especially perfect for a fall treat like a salted maple whipped Dr Pepper.

This simple and scrumptious recipe comes courtesy of TikTok-er @amandamae_home. All you need is a frother, maple syrup, heavy cream, sea salt, and Dr Pepper. First you combine 1½ tablespoons of the syrup with 5 tablespoons of the cream and a pinch of salt and froth it into a velvety cloud. Then pour your soda into a glass over ice — about 10 ounces gives you a good soda-to-topping ratio — and crown it with your DIY cold foam. A sprinkle of nutmeg or cinnamon really amplifies all those lovely aromas. You could also perfect this beverage with the cinnamon-sugar rim fall drinks deserve.