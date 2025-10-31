This Longtime PNW Restaurant Chain Is Outlasting Competitors And Taking Over Shuttered Shari's Spots

It's a dog-eat-dog world out there in the restaurant industry, and many chains are doing whatever it takes to ensure that their doors remain open. Whether that's places like Denny's reviving its "$2, $4, $6, and $8 menu" to stave off defeat or Red Lobster introducing the "Ultimate SpendLESS Shrimp" deal to bring customers back into the booths, nothing is off the table. Thriving restaurant chains are few and far between in this post-pandemic food landscape, but the Elmer's breakfast, lunch, and dinner chain based out of the Pacific Northwest (PNW) is one such place that deserves a case study in outlasting its competitors.

While it feels like restaurants are facing bankruptcy and mass closures left and right (like these nine restaurant chains that went bankrupt in 2025), Elmer's is not only standing the test of time but thriving, expanding its locations throughout Oregon. Over the next few months, Elmer's plans to take over four retired Shari's Cafe & Pies locations in the PNW, including one in Bend, one in Hillsboro, one in Tualatin, and one near the Portland International Airport. The chain called Bend, Oregon, home for nearly twenty years, but ended operations back in 1986. The first new restaurant's opening at the old Shari's location in November 2025 will be Elmer's triumphant return to the area.