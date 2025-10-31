Emeril Lagasse's Favorite, Low-Effort Family Meal Is One You Can Throw Together Too
What do award-winning chefs cook at home? Do they still reach for tweezers and plating rings at dinner? Are they topping their salmon with wasabi foam? For celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse, the answer is no. In fact, his go-to family meal is something any of us could throw together in no time, and that's pasta.
Speaking to SeniorLifeFYI about his favorite quick-and-easy meals, Lagasse said that his family has always been big on pasta. "With a package of dried pasta, a few slices of bacon (or pancetta), a bag of green peas from the freezer, an egg, and some good parmesan cheese, I can make one of my family's favorite pasta dishes in no time." It sounds like a delicious take on exquisitely simple carbonara recipe, with the peas adding a fresh, sweet finish to balance the rich, creamy classic.
To make Lagasse's family-favorite take on carbonara, boil the pasta until al dente. Throw in the peas for the last couple of minutes so they can cook as well. While that's on, fry off the bacon or pancetta and set aside. There's also time to beat the eggs with some parmesan. Once your prep is done, bring everything together in a warm pan. A low temperature is key to a nice emulsified sauce — if your pan is too hot you'll be eating pasta with scrambled eggs, which isn't any family's favorite meal. Season with salt and pepper, grate some more parmesan on top and dig right in. If you're in the mood to experiment, top your pasta dish off with some lemon zest, toasted breadcrumbs, or even a hit of chilli flakes.
Pasta is just one of Lagasse's family-favorite meals
Chef Lagasse has been one of the most familiar faces on American food television for over three decades now. He is known for his Cajun and Creole cooking, his catchphrases — "Bam! Kick it up a notch!" — and for leveling up classics with simple twists. Take his quick upgrade on a chicken soup. Usually made with onions, carrots, a broth and some herbs, Lagasse recommends throwing some sauteed mushrooms into the mix, a simple step that adds layers of complex flavors to the homely, hearty weekday favorite.
Lagasse's extraordinary lasagna is another example of the chef taking an absolute classic and making it his own. His version of the recipe boasts six different types of meat, including chicken liver, as well as a ragu and a bolognese sauce, with some blanched spinach and portobello mushrooms bringing a sense of normalcy to proceedings.
While the "Manly Meat Lasagna" — that's how this dish is described on his YouTube channel — is unlikely to make it to the weekly meal plan rotation, there's one trick from the celebrity chef that is absolute gold, and showcases just the kind of planning that separates the best in the business from regular home cooks. "If I have a busy week ahead, I try to cook things that might lead to a second meal," he says. "For instance, roasted chicken with a few simple sides can lead to a delicious leftover-based chicken soup, risotto, or stir-fry the next day."