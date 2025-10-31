Emeril Lagasse's Favorite, Low-Effort Family Meal Is One You Can Throw Together Too

What do award-winning chefs cook at home? Do they still reach for tweezers and plating rings at dinner? Are they topping their salmon with wasabi foam? For celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse, the answer is no. In fact, his go-to family meal is something any of us could throw together in no time, and that's pasta.

Speaking to SeniorLifeFYI about his favorite quick-and-easy meals, Lagasse said that his family has always been big on pasta. "With a package of dried pasta, a few slices of bacon (or pancetta), a bag of green peas from the freezer, an egg, and some good parmesan cheese, I can make one of my family's favorite pasta dishes in no time." It sounds like a delicious take on exquisitely simple carbonara recipe, with the peas adding a fresh, sweet finish to balance the rich, creamy classic.

To make Lagasse's family-favorite take on carbonara, boil the pasta until al dente. Throw in the peas for the last couple of minutes so they can cook as well. While that's on, fry off the bacon or pancetta and set aside. There's also time to beat the eggs with some parmesan. Once your prep is done, bring everything together in a warm pan. A low temperature is key to a nice emulsified sauce — if your pan is too hot you'll be eating pasta with scrambled eggs, which isn't any family's favorite meal. Season with salt and pepper, grate some more parmesan on top and dig right in. If you're in the mood to experiment, top your pasta dish off with some lemon zest, toasted breadcrumbs, or even a hit of chilli flakes.