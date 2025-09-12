Emeril Lagasse's Twist On Chicken Noodle Soup Includes This One Ingredient Upgrade

There's nothing quite like a steaming bowl of chicken noodle soup on a chilly evening, whether you're winding down after work or nursing a sniffle. Chicken noodle soup is a classic favorite, and leave it to Emeril Lagasse to find a way to take it up a notch. Instead of sticking with the usual blend of chicken, carrots, celery, and noodles, he adds mushrooms — a simple tweak that completely transforms the dish.

By browning quartered button mushrooms before adding the other vegetables and chicken, Emeril adds rich, earthy flavor. This step makes the soup taste more layered and sophisticated. The mushrooms merge with the slow-simmered chicken and aromatic herbs, giving each spoonful a savory punch that's subtle but unmistakable. This one upgrade works because mushrooms naturally contain glutamates, compounds that enhance umami, the fifth taste that brings savory richness to dishes.

According to the Culinary Institute of America, umami plays a critical role in making flavors feel more rounded and satisfying. In Emeril's soup, this means the chicken broth becomes more flavorful without requiring extra salt or heavy seasoning. Even for a classic chicken noodle recipe, this small addition is big, proving that sometimes the simplest change can make all the difference.