Emeril Lagasse's Twist On Chicken Noodle Soup Includes This One Ingredient Upgrade
There's nothing quite like a steaming bowl of chicken noodle soup on a chilly evening, whether you're winding down after work or nursing a sniffle. Chicken noodle soup is a classic favorite, and leave it to Emeril Lagasse to find a way to take it up a notch. Instead of sticking with the usual blend of chicken, carrots, celery, and noodles, he adds mushrooms — a simple tweak that completely transforms the dish.
By browning quartered button mushrooms before adding the other vegetables and chicken, Emeril adds rich, earthy flavor. This step makes the soup taste more layered and sophisticated. The mushrooms merge with the slow-simmered chicken and aromatic herbs, giving each spoonful a savory punch that's subtle but unmistakable. This one upgrade works because mushrooms naturally contain glutamates, compounds that enhance umami, the fifth taste that brings savory richness to dishes.
According to the Culinary Institute of America, umami plays a critical role in making flavors feel more rounded and satisfying. In Emeril's soup, this means the chicken broth becomes more flavorful without requiring extra salt or heavy seasoning. Even for a classic chicken noodle recipe, this small addition is big, proving that sometimes the simplest change can make all the difference.
The right mushrooms matter
Not all mushrooms are created equal, and Emeril Lagasse's choice of using button mushrooms is spot on. Small, mild, and widely available, these mushrooms are the white varieties you can find in nearly any grocery store. This choice strikes the perfect balance — accessible, approachable, and practical — making it easy to recreate at home.
Other mushroom varieties would create very different results. Shiitakes contribute a slightly smoky flavor, which can dominate a lighter soup. Oyster mushrooms provide a briny, delicate flavor that makes the dish feel more gourmet, but their dense texture might not appeal to all tastes. Once you've mastered Emeril's mushroom upgrade, there's plenty of room to experiment. The beauty of chicken noodle soup is that there are many ways to add flavor. You can adapt it to different cuisines and seasons with just a few thoughtful adjustments.
For a bright, zesty twist, try a Thai-inspired version. A squeeze of lime, a spoonful of Thai red or green curry paste, and a sprinkle of fresh cilantro create a fragrant, tangy soup with a subtle kick. As fall approaches, pivot toward seasonal flavors. Toss in roasted vegetables like butternut squash, sweet potatoes, or peas, and finish with warming spices such as nutmeg or smoked paprika. These small changes bring hearty meals into the season while keeping the soup exciting and easy to enjoy.