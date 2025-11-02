These Decadent 2-Ingredient Chocolate Fudge Cookies Sneak In A Little Protein, Too

We all aspire to make healthy choices, especially coming up to the holidays or a particularly decadent time of year. But there are just some cravings you can't kick, and it's hard to always say no to dessert when you have a sweet tooth. Luckily, we have the perfect solution for those looking for some balance: chocolate Greek yogurt cookies.

These fudgy treats are not only gluten and egg free, they're also packed with protein and they come together in minutes using only two ingredients: Greek yogurt and chocolate chips. Yes, it's really that simple — no extra ingredients or crazy steps, and no added sugar.

All you need to do is melt some semi sweet chocolate, whisk in Greek yogurt, and scoop the mixture onto a baking sheet in small balls. Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit until set and vóila –- an easy high protein snack that doubles as dessert. However, there are a few things to keep in mind.