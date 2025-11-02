These Decadent 2-Ingredient Chocolate Fudge Cookies Sneak In A Little Protein, Too
We all aspire to make healthy choices, especially coming up to the holidays or a particularly decadent time of year. But there are just some cravings you can't kick, and it's hard to always say no to dessert when you have a sweet tooth. Luckily, we have the perfect solution for those looking for some balance: chocolate Greek yogurt cookies.
These fudgy treats are not only gluten and egg free, they're also packed with protein and they come together in minutes using only two ingredients: Greek yogurt and chocolate chips. Yes, it's really that simple — no extra ingredients or crazy steps, and no added sugar.
All you need to do is melt some semi sweet chocolate, whisk in Greek yogurt, and scoop the mixture onto a baking sheet in small balls. Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit until set and vóila –- an easy high protein snack that doubles as dessert. However, there are a few things to keep in mind.
Use Greek yogurt for the best results
Make sure the yogurt you use is Greek-style, as regular will be too thin. Nonfat is fine, and a vanilla flavor adds some nice notes. You could try a raspberry, honey, or coconut one too. Just make sure it's low in sugar so that it doesn't impact the recipe too much, and bring it to room temperature before using. If it's too cold it might cause the melted chocolate to solidify. At the same time, if you use the microwave it could melt, so just take it out of the fridge a few hours before use.
Semisweet chocolate chips work best. You don't want to use fully sweet chocolate for baking, as it can contain a lot of added ingredients that can throw off the flavor and texture of certain recipes. With just two components, it's important to make sure these cookies set, and that the chocolate is the predominant taste.
Finally, make sure you work quickly when stirring and scooping or you'll have a mess on your hands. Beyond that, make any additions as you please. Some extra chocolate chips would bring up the indulgence level, as would a little flakey sea salt or crunchy sugar sprinkled on top. You could also add cinnamon to the batter, or take some inspiration from these Mexican chocolate cookies. Experiment as you please, and enjoy the results without too much guilt!