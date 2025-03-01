Why You Don't Use Fully Sweet Chocolate For Baking

Chocolate comes in an amazing array of flavors, colors, and textures and all of them are easy to love. However, when it comes to serious business like baking, you might have noticed that sweet chocolate doesn't get a lot of respect. Open the page of your favorite baking cookbooks, and find a recipe that uses chocolate. You'll inevitably see either semi-sweet or bittersweet chocolate in the ingredients list. Maybe some will be really hardcore and ask you to use completely sugar-free bakers chocolate, but you can usually bet on a recommendation squarely in the range of 60 to 65% chocolate. But aren't we usually making sweets when we're baking with chocolate? Why are darker and bittersweet varieties the go-to instead of fully sweet and milk chocolate?

It turns out that semi- and bittersweet chocolate are more balanced options for baking. They provide a little extra sweetness, excellent flavor, and a decent amount of richness from the moderate cocoa fat. When you bake with chocolate you actually want to taste it, not just sugar. Moreover, fully sweet chocolates can be overwhelmed by the other ingredients. In fact some milk chocolates may be as little as 10% cacao. At that point you might as well just be adding butter and sugar instead. Semisweet chocolate still gives you a nice, mild sweetness, but you want some of that bitterness that's naturally in chocolate to balance it out.