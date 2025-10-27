Is Gladstone's Actually Closing? The 53-Year-Old Pacific Palisades Restaurant Just Responded To The Controversy

The Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles has been through a lot recently, but for locals worried that the iconic seaside restaurant Gladstone's was about to close, there will still be plenty of time to enjoy more meals. The seafood restaurant has been a staple of the community since 1972, and is especially beloved for its location on the Pacific Coast Highway overlooking the ocean, where it has been since 1981. It was so connected to the area and city that it was even once owned by former LA Mayor Richard Riordan, before changing hands after he passed away in 2023.

In the California wildfires that made national news by devastating the neighborhood in early 2025, Gladstone's suffered damage, but managed to reopen. However, not long after came the news that Gladstone's had been approved for demolition, with plans to replace it with a new restaurant designed by Frank Gehry and operated by legendary LA chef Wolfgang Puck. There was immediate sadness over the loss of another classic LA restaurant, but after Tasting Table reached out for comment, the restaurant's general manager, Jim Harris, told us the end of Gladstone's is still years away.

Harris explained that while the demolition will eventually happen, it could be years before all the government approvals are finalized, during which time Gladstone's will stay open. The plan has actually been in the works for years, with Harris saying, "We've been living under the guise of them tearing us down for about 10 years now."