The Hands-Down Best Old Forester Bourbon Takes Cues From A Different Era
If you ranked the best bourbons available, offerings from Old Forester would likely dominate the list. Through Brown-Forman distillery, the brand has been building its legacy with painstakingly crafted bourbon since 1870. In fact, we can even thank Old Forester for the fact bourbon is bottled because its founder, George Garvin Brown, was the first to do so. There are more than a few stellar whiskies in Old Forester's portfolio that are worthwhile for any bourbon enthusiast to explore, but it may help to understand the differences of each and which are especially well made and delicious — and a good value, too. That's why our taste tester ranked every Old Forester bourbon from worst to best. Their very favorite, the Old Forester 1920 Prohibition Style, is like history in a bottle.
1920 was the year that the Prohibition was signed into effect. The bourbon is 115 proof because the government allowed just a few distilleries to remain in production during the 13-year liquor ban, including Old Forester, with the caveat that the resulting whiskey was medicinal and would be barreled and bottled at 100 proof. Thanks to the way whiskey starts to evaporate in barrels — AKA the "angels' share" — Old Forester's hit 115. The 115-proof, or 57.5% ABV, whiskey is stronger than most of Old Forester's repertoire. The alcohol bolsters the flavor profile with warmth but not burn, highlighting toffee, caramel, vanilla, oak, dark chocolate, and coriander notes. It's a beautifully balanced bourbon that retails for about $66.
What fans say about Old Forester 1920 Prohibition Style
Because Old Forester was one of the few companies allowed to distill during the Prohibition — and because it's the only one of that group to remain — it's also the only producer that has sold bourbon as the same company before (and during) the years of the 18th amendment. Old Forester's Whiskey Row series features sought-after whiskeys that pay homage to this illustrious history. Fans clamored for the return of Old Forester's 1924 bourbon, for example. But the 1920 Prohibition Style bourbon, which is 7.5% higher in alcohol, is especially well-received amongst Old Forester fans.
"I love this bourbon. It has pretty much all I can ask for from a non-allocated product," wrote Reddit one user in their review of the 1920. They added that they're a big fan of the complexity of the alcohol. Subsequent comments praised the bourbon's relatively low price tag, with many appreciating the fact that it's an exceptional bourbon you can obtain without splurging or spending weeks hunting for. "It is one of the easiest bourbons to find," wrote a fan in another Reddit thread, before extolling the 1920's oak, sweetness, and balance.
Another Redditor called the 1920 their favorite of Old Forester's Whiskey Row line and said, "I'm glad it's almost universally available." In a way, the 1920 Prohibition Style bourbon is a win-win compared to others: Not only can get excited about the excellence, but you and also enjoy it with ease.