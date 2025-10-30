The Hands-Down Best Old Forester Bourbon Takes Cues From A Different Era

If you ranked the best bourbons available, offerings from Old Forester would likely dominate the list. Through Brown-Forman distillery, the brand has been building its legacy with painstakingly crafted bourbon since 1870. In fact, we can even thank Old Forester for the fact bourbon is bottled because its founder, George Garvin Brown, was the first to do so. There are more than a few stellar whiskies in Old Forester's portfolio that are worthwhile for any bourbon enthusiast to explore, but it may help to understand the differences of each and which are especially well made and delicious — and a good value, too. That's why our taste tester ranked every Old Forester bourbon from worst to best. Their very favorite, the Old Forester 1920 Prohibition Style, is like history in a bottle.

1920 was the year that the Prohibition was signed into effect. The bourbon is 115 proof because the government allowed just a few distilleries to remain in production during the 13-year liquor ban, including Old Forester, with the caveat that the resulting whiskey was medicinal and would be barreled and bottled at 100 proof. Thanks to the way whiskey starts to evaporate in barrels — AKA the "angels' share" — Old Forester's hit 115. The 115-proof, or 57.5% ABV, whiskey is stronger than most of Old Forester's repertoire. The alcohol bolsters the flavor profile with warmth but not burn, highlighting toffee, caramel, vanilla, oak, dark chocolate, and coriander notes. It's a beautifully balanced bourbon that retails for about $66.