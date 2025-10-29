This Trader Joe's Frozen Entree Tastes Like It's From A Restaurant, According To Reddit
The highest compliment you can give to most frozen meals is, "This is pretty good for something I microwaved." Ways to improve frozen dinners can only go so far towards improving lackluster products. But if you head to your local Trader Joe's, you can pick up a frozen entree that has wowed countless customers: the Vegan Tikka Masala with Cumin Rice.
TJ's Vegan Tikka Masala is one of the few frozen meals that are actually worth it, according to Reddit. Both vegans and non-vegans on the forum rave about the taste of this gem, which features seitan and soy protein tossed in a rich, creamy sauce. One thing to know about seitan is that it has a meatier mouthfeel than other plant proteins like tofu, which probably contributes to the five-star reviews.
Many fans say this product is way better than Trader Joe's more traditional chicken tikka masala. One happy customer put their thoughts in simple terms, writing, "20/10. Flavors immaculate. Would change nothing." Another commenter wrote, "I can't have this in my house — it's so good that I end up eating every box of it as soon as I buy it." On the contrary, other shoppers say they wish this dish came in a larger size to keep all to themselves. "It is literally the best thing ever," yet another fan wrote on r/vegan. Some customers have even shared their personal favorite ways to enjoy this delectable Indian dinner.
Other Trader Joe's items that complement its Vegan Tikka Masala
One popular partner for Trader Joe's Vegan Tikka Masala is the store's garlic naan, also available in the frozen section. These soft, pillowy flatbreads bursting with garlic and herb flavor are one of the best Trader Joe's frozen foods under $5, and are adored by Reddit as well. Several commenters on the site strongly recommend pairing the toasted naan with the vegan tikka for a meal that tastes straight out of an Indian restaurant.
As for a vegan accompaniment, try using Trader Joe's Papadums Lentil and Chickpea Crisps to scoop up that delicious masala sauce. Papadum is a traditional fried snack from India that's much like a crispy chip made with chickpea flour and flavored with cumin. TJ's also sells its own Baladi Egyptian Sourdough Pocket Bread, a delicious vegan flatbread that's a great alternative to naan.
You can also dress up this vegan dish with additional toppings, which would really liven it up. One Redditor shared their way of serving it, writing, "After heating I mix everything, then add chopped scallions, pine nuts, some balsamic glaze and a nice chunk of goat cheese." The crunchy nuts and scallions, plus the tart balsamic and cheese, would certainly brighten up the sauce and rice. And since this meal is not very spicy, chili heads may want to try it with one of the absolute best Trader Joe's condiments: peri-peri sauce. This lemony hot sauce would really complement the tangy, spiced elements of the tikka.