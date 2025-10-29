This Trader Joe's Frozen Entree Tastes Like It's From A Restaurant, According To Reddit

The highest compliment you can give to most frozen meals is, "This is pretty good for something I microwaved." Ways to improve frozen dinners can only go so far towards improving lackluster products. But if you head to your local Trader Joe's, you can pick up a frozen entree that has wowed countless customers: the Vegan Tikka Masala with Cumin Rice.

TJ's Vegan Tikka Masala is one of the few frozen meals that are actually worth it, according to Reddit. Both vegans and non-vegans on the forum rave about the taste of this gem, which features seitan and soy protein tossed in a rich, creamy sauce. One thing to know about seitan is that it has a meatier mouthfeel than other plant proteins like tofu, which probably contributes to the five-star reviews.

Many fans say this product is way better than Trader Joe's more traditional chicken tikka masala. One happy customer put their thoughts in simple terms, writing, "20/10. Flavors immaculate. Would change nothing." Another commenter wrote, "I can't have this in my house — it's so good that I end up eating every box of it as soon as I buy it." On the contrary, other shoppers say they wish this dish came in a larger size to keep all to themselves. "It is literally the best thing ever," yet another fan wrote on r/vegan. Some customers have even shared their personal favorite ways to enjoy this delectable Indian dinner.