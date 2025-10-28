Keep Plums Ready To Eat All Winter With This Simple Preservation Method

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When summer hits its stride, the sight of plump, dusky plums fill the grocery stores, and it's glorious, although fleeting. We can keep those luscious fruits ready to eat all winter long by simply canning them in hot liquid. Whether your plums are golden or deep purple in hue, these faintly-floral fruits are all shades of juicy, sweet, and tart. Savor those summer flavors like this: Start by washing them and pricking the skins with a fork. In a large pot, prepare a light syrup (about two cups of sugar to four cups of water) and bring it to a simmer. Add a pinch of salt to enhance the plum's sweet flavor and and boil them for two minutes. You're already almost there.

Cover the pot with a lid and let them cool for 30 minutes. Pack the hot plums into sterilized jars, leaving ½ inch of space, and then pour the remaining syrup over them to cover. Remove the air bubbles by using a chopstick to stir neatly around the edges and then wipe the rims clean, before sealing the jars with lids and bands. Process the jars by boiling them in a stainless steel water canner for about 20 minutes. Store the sealed jars in a cool, dark place like a cupboard. This way they will keep for up for up to a year. Once opened, transfer the leftovers to the refrigerator and use them within a week for the best texture and flavor.