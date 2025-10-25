Can You Put Plastic Wrap In The Microwave?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Plastic wrap is an incredibly versatile food storage option. You can use it to cover food storage containers whose lids have been lost to the ether, or to wrap up small items like biscuits so that they don't get stale. When it's time to reheat those leftovers, however, is it safe to leave the plastic wrap on? The answer is yes, but with some caveats. Only some plastic wrap products are labeled as microwave safe by the FDA, so be sure to check the labels or packaging on your product before nuking it. You should also make sure that all parts of the wrap are about an inch away from any food you're microwaving.

Plastic wrap can melt easily in the microwave, and you don't want gooey plastic in your food. But, the primary reason it might not be safe to microwave certain types of plastic wrap (or plastic) is that, when heated, plastic substances can release micro-plastics and nano-plastics into your food. These are incredibly tiny particles of plastic that aren't easily expelled from your body which can actually affect hormone production and may cause as-yet-unknown health problems. As long as you are using microwave-safe plastic, following manufacturer guidelines, and only doing it every once in a while, there is only a small chance of harm.

There are many microwave-safe plastic wrap brands available in store. For example, those include Reynolds Kitchens Quick Cut Plastic Wrap, Glad Press'N Seal Plastic Wrap, Saran Premium Plastic Wrap, and Kirkland Signature Stretch-Tite Plastic Food Wrap – one of the most highly recommended Costco kitchen staples.