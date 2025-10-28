New Haven-style pizza is known for being made in coal-fired ovens, and one restaurant in West Virginia has set out to preserve this way of pizza-making. West Virginia might be known as a fast food capital, but one of the best pizza places in the state has committed to using domestic anthracite, the oldest and cleanest coal there is, to fire up handmade pizza dough. At Mia Margherita, artisan pizzas are pulled out of a coal-fired oven and brushed with garlic olive oil. With chewy middles and a slightly charred crust, these pizzas have delighted customers. "It was not a mistake to stop here," encouraged one visitor on TripAdvisor. "We'd do it again!"

Mia Margherita's approach is meant to honor some of the coal-mining immigrants of the early 1900s and the very first pizza oven that was used in the United States. Ingredients to make pizza are sourced from local dealers, and Italian imports keep recipes unique. The restaurant lays claim to being the first and only coal-fired pizzeria in the state, and the coal used to keep the oven hot is nearly free of smoke and particulate emissions. A list of pre-designed artisan pizzas like chicken pesto, Americana, and West Virginia via San Francisco comes topped with ingredients like grilled limoncello chicken, pesto, pine nuts, fresh mozzarella and ricotta, and the restaurant's original pepperoni.