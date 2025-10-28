Despite Its Big Name, You Can Probably Leave This Wheated Bourbon On The Shelf

Though it might seem like you need to shell out a decent amount of cash to sip a quality bourbon, it is possible to find some pretty great bottles for under $50. Unfortunately, among affordable bourbons, not all are worth opening your wallet. Though Old Fitzgerald is known as a decent bourbon brand, we ranked Old Fitzgerald Prime Bourbon as a wheated choice that is best left on the shelf.

The mash bill to make bourbon must be predominantly corn based, but makers can experiment with the other grains like rye and wheat. By leading with wheat instead of rye, wheated bourbons are known to have softer, sweeter tasting profiles that tend to run smoother on the palate. In contrast, rye bourbons can present a bit more kick for the drinker, offering spicier tasting notes than the caramel and vanilla flavors that step forward in wheated bourbons.

When sampling sips of some of these wheated labels, our Tasting Table writer was less than impressed by Old Fitzgerald Prime, a choice that is better used as a mixer than a standalone drink served neat. Our writer wasn't the only one underwhelmed by this bottle, either. Other drinkers have described a nose leading with ethanol, unpleasant aftertastes, and a short-lived finish that is recommended to be used as a mixing ingredient to make a cocktail rather than a star feature. "Didn't expect much but also there's not much there!" admitted one reviewer on Distiller.