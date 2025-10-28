Despite Its Big Name, You Can Probably Leave This Wheated Bourbon On The Shelf
Though it might seem like you need to shell out a decent amount of cash to sip a quality bourbon, it is possible to find some pretty great bottles for under $50. Unfortunately, among affordable bourbons, not all are worth opening your wallet. Though Old Fitzgerald is known as a decent bourbon brand, we ranked Old Fitzgerald Prime Bourbon as a wheated choice that is best left on the shelf.
The mash bill to make bourbon must be predominantly corn based, but makers can experiment with the other grains like rye and wheat. By leading with wheat instead of rye, wheated bourbons are known to have softer, sweeter tasting profiles that tend to run smoother on the palate. In contrast, rye bourbons can present a bit more kick for the drinker, offering spicier tasting notes than the caramel and vanilla flavors that step forward in wheated bourbons.
When sampling sips of some of these wheated labels, our Tasting Table writer was less than impressed by Old Fitzgerald Prime, a choice that is better used as a mixer than a standalone drink served neat. Our writer wasn't the only one underwhelmed by this bottle, either. Other drinkers have described a nose leading with ethanol, unpleasant aftertastes, and a short-lived finish that is recommended to be used as a mixing ingredient to make a cocktail rather than a star feature. "Didn't expect much but also there's not much there!" admitted one reviewer on Distiller.
An average experience for the price
Clocking in at around $14 for a 750 mL bottle, netizens have described pours of Old Fitzgerald Prime Bourbon as having zero finish with nothing particularly unique or interesting to write home about. One Redditor decided that the drink isn't exactly offensive, as it offers a nice mouthfeel and an approachable taste, but the lack of complexity and impact relegates this bottle to a never-again-buy purchase with a pour you wouldn't ask for in a bar. "To me it tasted like old corn and musty water," chimed one Redditor, adding that this low-ranked drink was something that the sampler considered dumping out. Bourbon Guy described the Prime as a tame, gentle sipper that didn't offer heat and would be best served as a background companion to watching TV or playing cards.
While Old Fitzgerald Prime Bourbon opens with a fairly pleasant nose, the palate and finish leave much to be desired. With a forgettable flavor profile, this kind of drink is fine to pick up as a cheap option, but wheated bourbons can be found with much more complex and nuanced expressions. If you're looking for a "meh" experience, this bottle will suffice, but if you're treating yourself to something of quality, there are other wheated options to explore.