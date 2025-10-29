The Jarred Fruit Costco Shoppers Swear By (You Have To Get It At Least Once)
There's a sweetened jar of yellow goodness floating around Costco shelves that shoppers are swearing by. Zalea Gourmet Peach in Light Syrup is the jarred fruit in question, and customers online aren't mincing their words. "Best canned peaches ever," one Reddit user raved on a Costco thread. Firm in texture and slightly amaretto-tasting, the product is a promising purchase at just $12.25 per 94 ounces. Word is clearly spreading offline, too: "Saw a man last night with 8 jars in his cart," another commenter revealed, "He was telling the cashier how good they were and she should try them."
Are others in agreement? Mostly. Reviews did reveal that the peaches still contain their pits. However, the plump texture and subtle sweetness are winning qualities. One Reddit commenter chimed in with a balanced takeaway: "They're good. Not a must get but worth a try once." It's a fair evaluation. Who keeps jarred peaches on their weekly essentials list, anyway? The best ways to use up canned peaches still apply, and in the meantime, maybe embrace your indulgent side. Customers report that the fruit pairs beautifully with ice cream or yoghurt.
What's the secret to its success?
Never be afraid to look a gift horse in the mouth. Zalea peaches might have glowing reviews, but what secrets sit inside those polished glass jars? For a start, the ingredient list is simple: peach, water, sugar, acidulant, citric acid, antioxidant, and ascorbic acid. The gentle touch of "light syrup" is to thank for its natural flavors (aka "not sugary sweet like typical canned peaches," as one Reddit user noted). That sugar-and-water combo forms a minimalistic method of preserving the fruit, avoiding the overwhelming effect of dousing them in sickly-sweet honey.
Zalea does step in with some extra measures, though. The only slight controversy is the use of synthetic preservatives, like citric acid, which some consumers link to inflammatory responses. However, these complaints are under-researched, and reliance on additives is common practice, especially with long shipping distances.
So, will these peaches join the best Kirkland-brand jarred and canned goods we always pick up at Costco? Perhaps not as a routine purchase, but they're definitely amongst the hidden gems in Costco's grocery aisles you shouldn't overlook. The peaches are a certified product of Spain,and are available at Walmart for $29.99. The jars are delicious, but that's a hefty difference when you can bag them for $12.25 or under.