The Jarred Fruit Costco Shoppers Swear By (You Have To Get It At Least Once)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's a sweetened jar of yellow goodness floating around Costco shelves that shoppers are swearing by. Zalea Gourmet Peach in Light Syrup is the jarred fruit in question, and customers online aren't mincing their words. "Best canned peaches ever," one Reddit user raved on a Costco thread. Firm in texture and slightly amaretto-tasting, the product is a promising purchase at just $12.25 per 94 ounces. Word is clearly spreading offline, too: "Saw a man last night with 8 jars in his cart," another commenter revealed, "He was telling the cashier how good they were and she should try them."

Are others in agreement? Mostly. Reviews did reveal that the peaches still contain their pits. However, the plump texture and subtle sweetness are winning qualities. One Reddit commenter chimed in with a balanced takeaway: "They're good. Not a must get but worth a try once." It's a fair evaluation. Who keeps jarred peaches on their weekly essentials list, anyway? The best ways to use up canned peaches still apply, and in the meantime, maybe embrace your indulgent side. Customers report that the fruit pairs beautifully with ice cream or yoghurt.