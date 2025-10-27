The Budget-Friendly Twist On Mississippi Pot Roast That's Just As Delicious
A hearty beef roast will always be a classic, but sticking to tradition isn't always beneficial to our wallets. Thankfully, there are ways to make cost-effective switches that don't skimp on flavor. Rather than making Mississippi roast with beef, give it a flavorful — and inexpensive — twist with pork.
Although beef chuck is a reliably cheap cut, it's not quite as affordable as pork loin roast. Cows take longer to reach the age of maturity and are more expensive to feed than pigs, generally making beef pricier when compared to pork. This difference means that even the more frugal cuts of the meat don't provide the same bang-for-your-buck value that pork does. Finding chuck roast for $10 a pound is pretty standard, while you can buy pork loin roast for $4.99 per pound or lower.
Like chuck roast, pork loin roast is a lean piece of meat that turns tender with the right techniques. Pork Mississippi pot roast is just as delicious as its beef counterpart, and you won't need to make too many adjustments. After patting the surface of the pork dry, brown it in a skillet, then transfer it to your slow cooker. Add in the ranch dressing mix, pepperoncini juice, onion soup mix, butter, and pepperoncinis before letting the roast cook on low for around six hours.
What changes should you make when cooking Mississippi pot roast with pork?
Aside from decreasing the cooking time, switching up how you season the meat will give you better results with the Mississippi pork roast. As delicious as it is, pork has a milder, sweeter flavor compared to the robust chuck roast. To give it a bolder touch, add a dash of tomato paste to the Mississippi pot roast. The paste is packed with a rich, umami flavor that's sure to liven up a pork roast. When stirring in the pepperoncini juice and other add-ins, add a tablespoon or two of tomato paste for a savory finish.
To really amp up the savoriness, beef broth is the perfect addition to Mississippi pork roast. The liquid complements the pork's naturally sweet taste while bringing a richness that's integral to the dish. Mississippi pot roast doesn't traditionally call for broth, but a touch of it can help prevent the pork loin from drying out. You can also opt to swap part of the pepperoncini juice for the broth, or simply use a beef bouillon paste instead.
Ensuring your pork roast is packed with flavor starts before it enters the slow cooker. You can marinate it with some of the bouillon paste, or sprinkle it with rich spices like paprika and onion powder.