The Budget-Friendly Twist On Mississippi Pot Roast That's Just As Delicious

A hearty beef roast will always be a classic, but sticking to tradition isn't always beneficial to our wallets. Thankfully, there are ways to make cost-effective switches that don't skimp on flavor. Rather than making Mississippi roast with beef, give it a flavorful — and inexpensive — twist with pork.

Although beef chuck is a reliably cheap cut, it's not quite as affordable as pork loin roast. Cows take longer to reach the age of maturity and are more expensive to feed than pigs, generally making beef pricier when compared to pork. This difference means that even the more frugal cuts of the meat don't provide the same bang-for-your-buck value that pork does. Finding chuck roast for $10 a pound is pretty standard, while you can buy pork loin roast for $4.99 per pound or lower.

Like chuck roast, pork loin roast is a lean piece of meat that turns tender with the right techniques. Pork Mississippi pot roast is just as delicious as its beef counterpart, and you won't need to make too many adjustments. After patting the surface of the pork dry, brown it in a skillet, then transfer it to your slow cooker. Add in the ranch dressing mix, pepperoncini juice, onion soup mix, butter, and pepperoncinis before letting the roast cook on low for around six hours.