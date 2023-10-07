Add More Flavor To Mississippi Pot Roast With A Dash Of Tomato Paste

Simple, yet incredibly filling and comforting, Mississippi pot roast is up there with Kentucky burgoo and classic Hoppin' John as icons of Southern cuisine. The dish is a delightful blend of beef, vegetables, and a medley of flavors slow-cooked to perfection. There are already many great recipes out there that show you how to make this roast, but there's a trick that can elevate the flavor of this classic dish even further.

That trick is tomato paste! Once you've seasoned the roast, place it in the Crockpot along with peppers, butter, and pepperoncini juice. Then, add 1 to 2 tablespoons of tomato paste before closing and turning on the slow cooker. The umami-boosting properties of the paste and its unique taste — slightly sweet with a touch of acidity — will add a whole new dimension to the flavor profile of the roast. It'll also contribute to the final aroma, with the fresh tomato scent blending wonderfully with the peppers. The result is a pot roast that is far tastier and more complex in almost every regard!