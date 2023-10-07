Add More Flavor To Mississippi Pot Roast With A Dash Of Tomato Paste
Simple, yet incredibly filling and comforting, Mississippi pot roast is up there with Kentucky burgoo and classic Hoppin' John as icons of Southern cuisine. The dish is a delightful blend of beef, vegetables, and a medley of flavors slow-cooked to perfection. There are already many great recipes out there that show you how to make this roast, but there's a trick that can elevate the flavor of this classic dish even further.
That trick is tomato paste! Once you've seasoned the roast, place it in the Crockpot along with peppers, butter, and pepperoncini juice. Then, add 1 to 2 tablespoons of tomato paste before closing and turning on the slow cooker. The umami-boosting properties of the paste and its unique taste — slightly sweet with a touch of acidity — will add a whole new dimension to the flavor profile of the roast. It'll also contribute to the final aroma, with the fresh tomato scent blending wonderfully with the peppers. The result is a pot roast that is far tastier and more complex in almost every regard!
Other surprising ingredients that can add flavor to your Mississippi Pot Roast
Besides tomato paste, there are many other ingredients that you can add to your Mississippi Pot Roast to give it a special twist in flavor. For example, dijon mustard! As we previously experimented with in our slow cooker pot roast recipe, a few tablespoons of Dijon mustard can work wonders for adding some acidity and heat to the roast. Plus, this type of mustard is also rich in umami flavor, making it a perfect alternative to tomato paste if you want the same complement with a different taste!
Another candidate is Worcestershire sauce. This will boost the flavor of the slow-cooked beef to new heights. In the first stage of cooking the roast, add a teaspoon of the sauce right after you've added the water to the Crock Pot.
Last but not least, consider balsamic vinegar. A dash of good, well-aged balsamic vinegar can bring a touch of sweetness and tanginess to the roast. The vinegar should be incorporated into the sauce right at the start of the cooking stage.