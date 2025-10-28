The Oil You Should Be Using To Dress Just About Any Salad

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Making a delicious salad dressing is, thankfully, very simple and requires few ingredients. It's the harmony between those ingredients that ultimately makes the difference between drab or spectacular, and there's one kind of oil that suits nearly every kind of dressing.

We consulted nutritionist, chef, and culinary director of the "The Salad Project," Clem Haxby, for her opinions on the best go-to oil for when a salad craving hits. Her answer confirmed something that many of us already know and live by, which is that one of the best types of oils to use in salad dressing is extra virgin olive oil. "It's full of flavor and naturally elevates any dressing," she explains. "The fruity, peppery notes make even a simple lemon and salt combo taste like more."

There are a lot of different types of olive oil with a spectrum of nuanced flavors and other qualities. Investing in an olive oil of high quality is important. "Have a play with different types of olive oil to find your favorite," Haxby says. "I often finish salads with an early harvest oil to add a zingy, slightly bitter note." A great olive oil, something tart like lemon or vinegar, and a little bit of salt and pepper is all you need to make a versatile and scrumptious dressing, but if you're going for something with more depth, Haxby says there are other oils to consider. She explained that with mixed dressings, "If you're making a bold or creamy dressing, you can use a neutral oil like grapeseed or sunflower so it doesn't overpower the other flavors."