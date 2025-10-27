These Are The Absolute Best Beans For Salads

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Beans are a hero ingredient for any salad. They're rich with protein and fiber and low in fat, so tossing them into any recipe is an instant health boost. They're also little flavor bombs — among the varying types of beans, you'll find different levels of nuttiness, richness, starchiness, earthiness, and sweetness. This explains why three-bean salad has been a favorite since the '50s, and why a whole new generation has embraced "dense bean salads" on TikTok. While these recipes may call for a number of different beans, we wanted to know if one bean reigns supreme. If you can only choose one at the salad bar, or are selecting one to put out at your barbecue buffet, is there one that gives you the most health-and-flavor bang for your buck? We asked expert Clem Haxby — a nutritionist, chef, culinary director, and author of "The Salad Project: How to Build Unlimited Salads."

"Go for chickpeas," Haxby says. "They're versatile, hold their shape, and pair beautifully with everything from Mediterranean flavors to spicy dressings. Plus, they bring great texture and plant-based protein." There are many ways to use chickpeas, and salads happen to be one of the most beneficial. Chickpeas are jam-packed with protein and fiber as well as vitamins and minerals like manganese and the B vitamin folate. While they're hearty and help you feel full faster, they also have their own nutty quality and can work with just about any flavor profile.