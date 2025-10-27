These Are The Absolute Best Beans For Salads
Beans are a hero ingredient for any salad. They're rich with protein and fiber and low in fat, so tossing them into any recipe is an instant health boost. They're also little flavor bombs — among the varying types of beans, you'll find different levels of nuttiness, richness, starchiness, earthiness, and sweetness. This explains why three-bean salad has been a favorite since the '50s, and why a whole new generation has embraced "dense bean salads" on TikTok. While these recipes may call for a number of different beans, we wanted to know if one bean reigns supreme. If you can only choose one at the salad bar, or are selecting one to put out at your barbecue buffet, is there one that gives you the most health-and-flavor bang for your buck? We asked expert Clem Haxby — a nutritionist, chef, culinary director, and author of "The Salad Project: How to Build Unlimited Salads."
"Go for chickpeas," Haxby says. "They're versatile, hold their shape, and pair beautifully with everything from Mediterranean flavors to spicy dressings. Plus, they bring great texture and plant-based protein." There are many ways to use chickpeas, and salads happen to be one of the most beneficial. Chickpeas are jam-packed with protein and fiber as well as vitamins and minerals like manganese and the B vitamin folate. While they're hearty and help you feel full faster, they also have their own nutty quality and can work with just about any flavor profile.
Salads that make chickpeas the star
When we asked Clem Haxby about any beans we actually might want to eschew in salads, her answer made chickpeas seem even more appealing. "Avoid very soft beans like split lentils — they can go mushy quickly," she advised. "You want beans that keep their structure when tossed. Chickpeas can handle being tossed, dressed, and combined with any manner of ingredients. You'll still get a satisfying toothsomeness when you bite into them in your salad." While some beans may limit your salad ideas — black beans may have you leaning toward Mexican recipes, for example, while fava might have you thinking Italian — the possibilities with chickpeas are endless.
To demonstrate just how versatile chickpeas are, some of Haxby's favorite chickpea combinations for salads are "super lemony chickpeas" with roasted zucchini and burrata, and peanut satay chickpeas with pickled chilies, crunchy cucumber, and seeds. Another examples is Padma Lakshmi's timeless chickpea salad, which utilizes affordable staples like spinach, scallions, and red bell peppers with lemon juice and olive oil. Whether you lean Greek with parsley, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, olives, and mint or Italian with tomatoes, mozzarella, spinach, zucchini, and basil, you can choose to add meat or seafood to your salads — but chickpeas pack all of the protein you need.