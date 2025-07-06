Padma Lakshmi's Go-To Chickpea Salad Uses Affordable Staples And Has Stood The Test Of Time
Famed TV chef Padma Lakshmi knows her way around the "Top Chef" kitchen just as well as her home kitchen. Whether serving up delightful recipes like masoor dal, her go-to comfort food, or an affordable pasta dish you can prepare for around $11, her flair for cooking and love of food are unparalleled. Seasonal recipes like the grapefruit salad she serves in the winter are a wonderful treat in the chilly weather, but there's a go-to recipe Lakshmi relies on all year long. Her five-ingredient chickpea salad is acclaimed for its wholesome nutrition, great taste, and affordability, not to mention it's one of the best uses for canned chickpeas.
Lakshmi has been preparing the simple salad for more than 20 years, sharing in an Instagram reel that she learned how to make it while studying abroad in Madrid. With the main ingredients including canned garbanzo beans, bagged baby spinach, red bell peppers, scallions, and a basic dressing of lemon juice and olive oil, this is a particularly affordable and protein-rich salad you can make just about any time. You can even make it ahead of time and keep the salad in the fridge for several days, provided it's in a properly sealed container.
How to make Padma Lakshmi's salad at home
Starting with a bowl of canned chickpeas that have been drained and rinsed, Lakshmi adds chopped red bell peppers and a small handful of chopped scallions. She dresses it with a mixture of olive oil and lemon juice before adding several handfuls of bagged baby spinach leaves and a dash of kosher salt, tossing the salad together by hand to massage the spinach and let it wilt. The most important finishing touch is the black pepper, which she takes care to toast whole and grind in a mortar and pestle before adding to the salad. This healthy dish can be served as an entree on its own or customized to suit your taste preferences.
Lakshmi notes you can add a poached egg on top of the salad, eat it with a side of toast, or even over rice. Try making your own version by swapping in different colors of bell peppers, using chives instead of scallions, or turning up the heat with some crushed red pepper flakes. Toss your favorite dried or fresh green herbs into the mix for more earthy flavors. The base of chickpeas, light and tangy dressing, and simple bite-sized vegetables are what make this salad so easy and enjoyable. Keeping canned chickpeas on hand means you can whip up your own version of this affordable salad whenever you wish.