Padma Lakshmi's Go-To Chickpea Salad Uses Affordable Staples And Has Stood The Test Of Time

Famed TV chef Padma Lakshmi knows her way around the "Top Chef" kitchen just as well as her home kitchen. Whether serving up delightful recipes like masoor dal, her go-to comfort food, or an affordable pasta dish you can prepare for around $11, her flair for cooking and love of food are unparalleled. Seasonal recipes like the grapefruit salad she serves in the winter are a wonderful treat in the chilly weather, but there's a go-to recipe Lakshmi relies on all year long. Her five-ingredient chickpea salad is acclaimed for its wholesome nutrition, great taste, and affordability, not to mention it's one of the best uses for canned chickpeas.

Lakshmi has been preparing the simple salad for more than 20 years, sharing in an Instagram reel that she learned how to make it while studying abroad in Madrid. With the main ingredients including canned garbanzo beans, bagged baby spinach, red bell peppers, scallions, and a basic dressing of lemon juice and olive oil, this is a particularly affordable and protein-rich salad you can make just about any time. You can even make it ahead of time and keep the salad in the fridge for several days, provided it's in a properly sealed container.