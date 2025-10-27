This Simple Dollar Tree Find Instantly Upgrades The Look Of Your Stove

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Even if you clean your stove regularly, it can still develop stains and chips that diminish its appearance. If you have an older stove and you feel like the dirty burners are an eyesore, these cheap Dollar Tree items will completely elevate your kitchen aesthetic. The Cooking Concepts Stove Burner Covers come in cute designs and easily fit over each individual burner on a standard-size stovetop.

A pack of two only costs $1.25, so it'll cost less than $3 to get four for your stovetop. Burner covers can hide mess and grime when you don't have time to clean your stove drip pans or burners before guests come over. These decorative ones also add whimsy to your kitchen and can instantly upgrade the look of your stove — making them another cute Dollar Tree product you didn't know you needed to decorate your kitchen. But perhaps best of all, burner covers will keep your stove from getting more stains and scratches. You can use them to cover up the burners when your stove isn't in use so that storing pots, pans, and other items on top of the stove won't damage either the burners or the pans.

According to the website, these burner covers are available in four cute designs, however, in-store stock may vary. You can choose from a blue and white geometric pattern, white covers with green leaves and a message that says "Season everything with love," or images of wine bottles or a jolly pizza chef.