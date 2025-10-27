This Simple Dollar Tree Find Instantly Upgrades The Look Of Your Stove
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Even if you clean your stove regularly, it can still develop stains and chips that diminish its appearance. If you have an older stove and you feel like the dirty burners are an eyesore, these cheap Dollar Tree items will completely elevate your kitchen aesthetic. The Cooking Concepts Stove Burner Covers come in cute designs and easily fit over each individual burner on a standard-size stovetop.
A pack of two only costs $1.25, so it'll cost less than $3 to get four for your stovetop. Burner covers can hide mess and grime when you don't have time to clean your stove drip pans or burners before guests come over. These decorative ones also add whimsy to your kitchen and can instantly upgrade the look of your stove — making them another cute Dollar Tree product you didn't know you needed to decorate your kitchen. But perhaps best of all, burner covers will keep your stove from getting more stains and scratches. You can use them to cover up the burners when your stove isn't in use so that storing pots, pans, and other items on top of the stove won't damage either the burners or the pans.
According to the website, these burner covers are available in four cute designs, however, in-store stock may vary. You can choose from a blue and white geometric pattern, white covers with green leaves and a message that says "Season everything with love," or images of wine bottles or a jolly pizza chef.
Burner covers protect your stove and are easy to use and clean
If you find it difficult to clean grease, grime, and stuck-on food from your burners, these burner covers will make the job easier. Put them over burners that aren't in use, and you can protect them from spills that happen while you're cooking. One tip you need when cooking with an electric stove is to use burner covers to create extra food prep or storage space when your stove isn't in use.
It's easy to remove and clean your stove burner covers when they get dirty. Just lift them off of the stove and wash them by hand with warm water, a non-abrasive sponge or cloth, and mild dish soap. Most are not dishwasher safe, including these tin burner covers from the Dollar Tree. You can remove dried-on food and grease by gently scrubbing with Mr. Scrub's non-scratch scrub sponge. You can also gently remove build-up using one of these Herda plastic pan scrapers from Amazon. However, don't use metal tools or chemical cleaners as you may end up damaging the burner cover's decorative design.
Do not turn the stove burners on when a burner cover is in place. This will scorch the underside of the burner cover and could cause a safety hazard. Only place burner covers on cool burners that are not in use, and remove each one before using that particular burner.