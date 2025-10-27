The Worst Domino's Sandwich You Can Order Is Lacking In More Ways Than One
Domino's, a juggernaut of American pizza chains, offers more than just pizza. For those looking for other meal choices, it also offers pasta, wings, salads, and sandwiches to help banish hunger pangs. One curious Tasting Table team member tried every sandwich available at Domino's and ranked them. Unfortunately, the classic Italian sandwich fell to the bottom of the list.
What should have been a satisfying sandwich left much to be desired. The sandwich our writer sampled was sadly described as lackluster. This was an order that was dominated by the hoagie, and the oil-brushed Italian bread stole the show. Though the toasted bread was delicious, the ingredients tucked inside the sandwich called for some serious bulking up. The ham and pepperoni added to the middle of the bread seemed like afterthoughts. Finished with melted provolone, cooked onions, green peppers, and banana peppers, the oven-baked sandwich could have benefited from a spoonful of mayo or extra zing from oil and vinegar. "Mine was nasty," wrote one user on TikTok, while another described her Italian sandwich as dry and in need of some sort of sauce.
A sandwich with a gamble
Should cravings get the best of your lunch hour and you try your luck with Domino's Italian sandwich, you can dress up your order with a drizzle of red wine vinegar or a flavored finishing oil. Some food reviewers have had success with their sandwiches and have not only praised the flavor of the pepperoni and ham used to make the sandwich but have also complimented the volume of fillings used to make the meal. Others have likened the baked sandwich to pizza crust and have appreciated the ingredients used to make this particular order, while another customer noted the flavor of the cheese and was pleased with the decision.
On Reddit, Domino's customers have admitted to gussying up their sandwiches with customizations, so you can go wild if your appetite and palate are talking to you. Even a hasty sprinkle of Italian seasoning or red pepper flakes can add depth of flavor to this potentially disappointing recipe.