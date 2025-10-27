The Worst Domino's Sandwich You Can Order Is Lacking In More Ways Than One

Domino's, a juggernaut of American pizza chains, offers more than just pizza. For those looking for other meal choices, it also offers pasta, wings, salads, and sandwiches to help banish hunger pangs. One curious Tasting Table team member tried every sandwich available at Domino's and ranked them. Unfortunately, the classic Italian sandwich fell to the bottom of the list.

What should have been a satisfying sandwich left much to be desired. The sandwich our writer sampled was sadly described as lackluster. This was an order that was dominated by the hoagie, and the oil-brushed Italian bread stole the show. Though the toasted bread was delicious, the ingredients tucked inside the sandwich called for some serious bulking up. The ham and pepperoni added to the middle of the bread seemed like afterthoughts. Finished with melted provolone, cooked onions, green peppers, and banana peppers, the oven-baked sandwich could have benefited from a spoonful of mayo or extra zing from oil and vinegar. "Mine was nasty," wrote one user on TikTok, while another described her Italian sandwich as dry and in need of some sort of sauce.