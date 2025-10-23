This Iconic Big Boy Burger Chain Is Closing Its Doors In Ohio After Just A 7-Month Run
If you've ever eaten at a Big Boy burger restaurant, you know the chain's classic burgers and fries, shakes, and beloved tartar sauce. But you might not know about a recent legal battle that has Big Boy Restaurant Group (BBRG) closing several locations in Ohio, just seven months after opening. This week, BBRG will close all six of its Ohio Dolly's restaurants by today, October 23, after opening the first location in March.
The closures come after ongoing legal implications with Frisch's, which has trademark rights to Big Boy restaurants in the region. In a recent statement (via Fox 19), BBRG said that "continuing to operate under these conditions is no longer sustainable or beneficial for its employees [or] brand."
Iconic Bob's Big Boy has been around since 1936, when it first opened in California, though the chain now operates locations across the country. However, an agreement made in 2000 granted trademark rights in Kentucky, Indiana, and select regions of Ohio and Tennessee to Frisch's. Like other burger chains that've shuttered locations in recent years, Frisch's closed several Big Boy locations late last year. BBRG set up shop in southwest Ohio thereafter, opening six new Dolly's locations across Cincinnati, Miamisburg, and Troy in hopes of eventually rebranding under the Big Boy moniker. After opening the locations, Frisch's filed a lawsuit against BBRG for breaching the trademark agreement, ultimately leading to Dolly's demise.
Dolly's was marketed as Big Boy's girlfriend
BBRG initially branded its new locations as Dolly's — named after Bob's supposed girlfriend – and the menu and feel of Dolly's restaurants was markedly similar to your typical Big Boy burger joint. Now, the abrupt closure and ongoing legal implications of Dolly's locations has us wondering, were Big Boy and Dolly ever really together — or was it all a facade? In a recent Facebook post discussing the Dolly's closures, people were quick to provide their two cents on the burger chain rivalry. "Tried to set up too fast, all while in litigation," one user wrote about the issues the chain faced. "I think people were too bitter about the whole thing to give [Dolly's] a shot anyway," another said. Many stood by Frisch's — and the signature menu items. "As long as the tartar sauce is available, I'm good lol," a faithful fan commented.
In a world of debates over the best burger chains, like Culver's versus Stake 'N Shake, semantics — and legality — matter. The local public's reaction to the closure reflects Frisch's response to BBRG's apparent breach of trademark terms for locations in Ohio. Though it's not clear if BBRG will continue its attempts with locations in the region, as Frisch's' website states about its 31 Big Boy locations, there's "only one Frisch's Big Boy" and that the chain is a "legend can't be imitated."