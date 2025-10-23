This Iconic Big Boy Burger Chain Is Closing Its Doors In Ohio After Just A 7-Month Run

If you've ever eaten at a Big Boy burger restaurant, you know the chain's classic burgers and fries, shakes, and beloved tartar sauce. But you might not know about a recent legal battle that has Big Boy Restaurant Group (BBRG) closing several locations in Ohio, just seven months after opening. This week, BBRG will close all six of its Ohio Dolly's restaurants by today, October 23, after opening the first location in March.

The closures come after ongoing legal implications with Frisch's, which has trademark rights to Big Boy restaurants in the region. In a recent statement (via Fox 19), BBRG said that "continuing to operate under these conditions is no longer sustainable or beneficial for its employees [or] brand."

Iconic Bob's Big Boy has been around since 1936, when it first opened in California, though the chain now operates locations across the country. However, an agreement made in 2000 granted trademark rights in Kentucky, Indiana, and select regions of Ohio and Tennessee to Frisch's. Like other burger chains that've shuttered locations in recent years, Frisch's closed several Big Boy locations late last year. BBRG set up shop in southwest Ohio thereafter, opening six new Dolly's locations across Cincinnati, Miamisburg, and Troy in hopes of eventually rebranding under the Big Boy moniker. After opening the locations, Frisch's filed a lawsuit against BBRG for breaching the trademark agreement, ultimately leading to Dolly's demise.