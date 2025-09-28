The Other Burger Chain Owned By Big Boy Is Named After His Girlfriend

Before there was the Big Mac from McDonald's or the Double Baconator from Wendy's, there was the Big Boy. A burger with three buns, two patties, cheese, and all the fixings was invented by Bob Wian in Glendale, California, in 1937. Wian started selling Big Boys at his restaurant, and it grew into such a success that it spun his restaurant into something entirely different, plus several licensed franchises around the country, many of which are still in operation today.

If you live in Ohio, you might start to notice a new restaurant named "Dolly's Burgers and Shakes" taking over where old Frisch's Big Boys restaurants used to be. The retro-themed joints aren't named after Dolly Parton (though mac and cheese is one of Parton's favorite foods), but instead named after the character Big Boy's girlfriend from his comic series originally penned by Stan Lee. In 1956, the first Big Boy comic was published by Timely Comics (which would become Marvel in 1961), inspired by the little character with red hair, wide eyes, and baggy overalls. Dolly was later introduced during one of Big Boy's many adventures.