The Best Wheated Bourbon Under $50 Is Cask Strength
When you break things down, wheated bourbons aren't too different from their more popular rye-infused counterparts. The only real difference is that wheat is used as the secondary grain instead of rye, giving them a smoother, sweeter flavor that's incredibly mild yet complex. Because of this, some of the options out there can get pretty pricey, but there is one stand-out bottle you can grab for under $50, and it comes straight from the barrel: Maker's Mark Cask Strength.
We rounded up the best wheated bourbons under $50 and ranked them from worst to best, and Maker's Mark Cask Strength was a clear winner for a number of reasons. The bourbon has the same mash bill as the signature Maker's Mark bourbon -– corn, red winter wheat, and barley — but with a proof between 108-114, it's much more robust. Our tester found it to be bold yet easy on the palate, with an enticing oak-scented aroma. The spiced caramel and vanilla notes are incredibly pronounced and balanced with hints of rich toffee and nuts. A few drops of water helps bring out the bourbon's earthy quality. While the proof might be a little high for some people, it's a great choice for bourbon enthusiasts or anyone looking for a barrel-proof whisky to drink neat.
Maker's Mark Cask Strength is great for new tasters
It seems we aren't the only fans of Maker's Mark Cask Strength. It has very favorable reviews online, with Reddit users calling it one of the "best value" bourbons around. One Reddit user wrote, "If you are somewhat new to bourbon tasting, this is one I really would recommend," while another also praised its approachability and its finish.
People especially enjoy the nose of the spirit, which tasters say is reminiscent of marshmallow or caramel, and how drinkable it is. One reviewer wrote in a blog post, "What I notice immediately is how well integrated the alcohol is." Another said, "I'm a huge fan of this whiskey's balance. It's complex, flavorful, and everything works together beautifully from start to finish."
Maker's Mark suggests drinking its Cask Strength bourbon neat, but it tastes great on the rocks or with a splash of water too. Here's an expert guide on watering your bourbon if you want to try it out, but adding one drop at a time or using a large, spherical ice cube is usually the way to go.You can also try the Cask Strength out in a bourbon-forward mixed drink, like a classic boulevardier cocktail. It might not taste as special as a higher-end bottle, but for under $50 it really is a showstopper.