The Best Wheated Bourbon Under $50 Is Cask Strength

When you break things down, wheated bourbons aren't too different from their more popular rye-infused counterparts. The only real difference is that wheat is used as the secondary grain instead of rye, giving them a smoother, sweeter flavor that's incredibly mild yet complex. Because of this, some of the options out there can get pretty pricey, but there is one stand-out bottle you can grab for under $50, and it comes straight from the barrel: Maker's Mark Cask Strength.

We rounded up the best wheated bourbons under $50 and ranked them from worst to best, and Maker's Mark Cask Strength was a clear winner for a number of reasons. The bourbon has the same mash bill as the signature Maker's Mark bourbon -– corn, red winter wheat, and barley — but with a proof between 108-114, it's much more robust. Our tester found it to be bold yet easy on the palate, with an enticing oak-scented aroma. The spiced caramel and vanilla notes are incredibly pronounced and balanced with hints of rich toffee and nuts. A few drops of water helps bring out the bourbon's earthy quality. While the proof might be a little high for some people, it's a great choice for bourbon enthusiasts or anyone looking for a barrel-proof whisky to drink neat.