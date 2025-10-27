The One Change That Instantly Makes Your Kitchen Feel Cozier

Cozy used to be the aesthetic we reserved for living rooms and bedrooms, but lately, the trend of snug, warm, and welcoming design has trickled into kitchens as well. Thankfully, creating the atmosphere of coziness generally doesn't require massive changes in our existing kitchen style. Often, it's a few small tweaks that can completely shift the setting — for example, being mindful with the lighting.

Clearly the expert of setting the right atmosphere, Porowski told us, "Lighting in any room is really important in creating the desired mood. For me, I'm a moody boy, so when I'm by myself I always keep the lighting in my kitchen a lot darker than I need to." Simply dimming the lights can make the entire space instantly feel cozier. The best way to achieve that is by implementing layer lighting, which furnishes the room with multiple light sources that serve different purposes. "Above my stove, the light is always on, because when I'm cooking I want to see what's in the pot," explained Porowski.