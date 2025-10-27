The One Change That Instantly Makes Your Kitchen Feel Cozier
Cozy used to be the aesthetic we reserved for living rooms and bedrooms, but lately, the trend of snug, warm, and welcoming design has trickled into kitchens as well. Thankfully, creating the atmosphere of coziness generally doesn't require massive changes in our existing kitchen style. Often, it's a few small tweaks that can completely shift the setting — for example, being mindful with the lighting.
We spoke about this topic with Antoni Porowski, who has recently teamed up with Nestlé to create the Carnation Red Carpet Recipe Collection, which features luxurious table decor, two of Nestlé's Carnation products, and recipes curated by Porowski. The bundle will sell for $18.99 on October 21, November 5, and November 19, 2025, at 12 p.m. ET.
Clearly the expert of setting the right atmosphere, Porowski told us, "Lighting in any room is really important in creating the desired mood. For me, I'm a moody boy, so when I'm by myself I always keep the lighting in my kitchen a lot darker than I need to." Simply dimming the lights can make the entire space instantly feel cozier. The best way to achieve that is by implementing layer lighting, which furnishes the room with multiple light sources that serve different purposes. "Above my stove, the light is always on, because when I'm cooking I want to see what's in the pot," explained Porowski.
There's a way to balance the functional bright and the atmospheric dark light
Despite the cozy ambiance it evokes, not everyone is a fan of darkness. "For those who don't love dim lighting, I'd say keep it light and bright for cooking and then when guests come over, dim the lights and add some candles for a cozier vibe," advises Porowski.
This sentiment extends to the decorative accessories you keep around the kitchen as they contribute to the atmosphere, too. "I love having specific kitchen items displayed for aesthetic reasons to give my space a tasteful, lived-in look," said Porowski. His personal go-to? "Using cake stands for my fruits and vegetables because not only are they beautiful, but also inspiring when you're in the kitchen. It's my version of having a nice bouquet of flowers or some foliage." That's the perfect example of functional decor, equally contributing to the space's aesthetic and practicality. Porowski continued, "I also like to accessorize with beautiful oil bottles, salt containers, things I use and like to keep within arms' reach, but are also gorgeous. And of course, your tablescape can make all the difference."
He once again acknowledged that some people are looking to brighten up a dark kitchen. "It's all about balance," he points out. "If you've got a darker kitchen, keep your accessories lighter in color and add some candles." The combination of soft lighting and carefully chosen functional decor pieces will create the perfect cozy vibe.