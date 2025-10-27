The Case For Waiting To Eat Your Beef Stew Until The Second Day

Beef stew is a warm and comforting favorite that encompasses many cultural varieties, from boeuf bourguignon to an old fashioned beef stew. One thing they all have in common is that they're slow-cooking recipes that require patience. If you're willing to wait for your stew to undergo a lengthy simmer, perhaps you'd be willing to wait an extra day to enjoy it. We spoke to Ayo Balogun, the chef and owner of Dept of Culture Brooklyn, during the New York City Wine & Food Fest, who shared that stews and soups taste better the next day.

As a Nigerian native, Balogun cites a famous dish, Jollof rice, to analogize the "next day" argument for beef stew. He told us, "I'll give you a tip: Yesterday's Jollof rice is the best Jollof rice." When the beef stew sits overnight, says Balogun, "All the ingredients together, they start to changefully release each other." The initial sauteeing and simmering may unlock flavor and cooks ingredients from raw, but it's more of a jumping off point for both flavor and texture.

Chef Balogun continues, "For the flavors ... you know, when you cook, sometimes it just takes time for things to start breaking down? ... It's like marination. Like when you're marinating, it takes time. And if you look at that sort of sensibility, it goes into stew too." Tough cuts of beef benefit from being marinated, as the process imparts more complex flavors and tenderize them. Evidently, a premade stew acts a mutual marinade for the beef, broth, and veggies.