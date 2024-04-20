How Long You Can Store Leftover Beef Stew In The Fridge And Freezer

Beef stew is a great savory staple to store in your kitchen as part of a successful meal prep menu. It has a rich, meaty flavor, a thick, luxurious texture, and a warming heartiness that can satisfy your body and mind on even the worst days. Like all dishes containing meat, however, it is important to carefully store this stew in order to ensure it is safe to eat. Read on to learn how to do so properly and for how long you can expect it to last.

As a meal with highly perishable ingredients, it is important to store beef stew as soon as it has cooled enough to do so. This will prevent the stew from spending too much time in the danger zone, where bacteria run wild. To do so, simply portion out the stew into airtight containers and then place them in the fridge, where the stew will last for up to four days before declining in quality. If you would like your stew to last longer than this short window, you can alternatively place the containers into the freezer, making sure to leave room for the liquid to expand. There, the stew will last for up to three months.