How Long You Can Store Leftover Beef Stew In The Fridge And Freezer
Beef stew is a great savory staple to store in your kitchen as part of a successful meal prep menu. It has a rich, meaty flavor, a thick, luxurious texture, and a warming heartiness that can satisfy your body and mind on even the worst days. Like all dishes containing meat, however, it is important to carefully store this stew in order to ensure it is safe to eat. Read on to learn how to do so properly and for how long you can expect it to last.
As a meal with highly perishable ingredients, it is important to store beef stew as soon as it has cooled enough to do so. This will prevent the stew from spending too much time in the danger zone, where bacteria run wild. To do so, simply portion out the stew into airtight containers and then place them in the fridge, where the stew will last for up to four days before declining in quality. If you would like your stew to last longer than this short window, you can alternatively place the containers into the freezer, making sure to leave room for the liquid to expand. There, the stew will last for up to three months.
How to thaw and reheat beef stew
If you have chosen to store your beef stew in the freezer, it can readily be defrosted for your enjoyment with little fuss. Start by placing the stew container back into the fridge and wait overnight. From there, you can reheat it using your preferred method — oven, stove, or microwave. You will not have to worry too much about accommodating changes in texture or consistency. The only adjustment you may want to make is to add in a splash of water during the reheating process, as that will ensure the soup maintains its original level of moisture.
Even with proper storage, your stew will eventually expire. As such, it is very important to keep an eye out for signs of spoilage to avoid accidentally consuming dangerous pathogens that can make you sick. Be sure to examine your meal with your senses of sight and smell to look for evidence of expiration. If the stew has a slimy consistency, an unappetizing aroma, or shows visible changes in color, you can assume that it has gone bad. In these cases, it is best to dispose of the dish rather than eat it.