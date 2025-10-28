The 10 Items Every Home Chef Should Have In Their Kitchen, According To Cat Cora

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're a fan of Iron Chef, then you're probably familiar with Cat Cora. After becoming the first female Iron Chef in 2005, she's been featured on various television shows, and later became the first woman to be inducted into the American Academy of Chefs Culinary Hall of Fame. Cora is more than a chef, she's also an author, health and fitness guru, philanthropist, and restaurateur. She's opened more than 15 restaurants across the United States, including Cat Cora's Kitchen, Olilio by Cat Cora, and Wicked Eats by Cat Cora. She even has a restaurant overseas: Singapore's Ocean by Cat Cora.

With all of that in mind, it's safe to say that Cora's word can be trusted when it comes to cooking advice. She avidly shares various techniques, recipes, and practices via her blog, cookbooks, and interviews. While some of her tips may seem intimidating to amateur chefs, Cora makes sure to hone in on the basics as well, so everyone can grow more confident in the kitchen. On that note, today we'll be diving into some of her recommendations for home chefs — specifically, the tools and ingredients she believes everyone should have in their kitchens.