The 10 Items Every Home Chef Should Have In Their Kitchen, According To Cat Cora
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're a fan of Iron Chef, then you're probably familiar with Cat Cora. After becoming the first female Iron Chef in 2005, she's been featured on various television shows, and later became the first woman to be inducted into the American Academy of Chefs Culinary Hall of Fame. Cora is more than a chef, she's also an author, health and fitness guru, philanthropist, and restaurateur. She's opened more than 15 restaurants across the United States, including Cat Cora's Kitchen, Olilio by Cat Cora, and Wicked Eats by Cat Cora. She even has a restaurant overseas: Singapore's Ocean by Cat Cora.
With all of that in mind, it's safe to say that Cora's word can be trusted when it comes to cooking advice. She avidly shares various techniques, recipes, and practices via her blog, cookbooks, and interviews. While some of her tips may seem intimidating to amateur chefs, Cora makes sure to hone in on the basics as well, so everyone can grow more confident in the kitchen. On that note, today we'll be diving into some of her recommendations for home chefs — specifically, the tools and ingredients she believes everyone should have in their kitchens.
A sharp knife
It's one thing watching a professional chef like Cat Cora handle a blade as if it's second nature, but mastering those knife skills yourself is something else entirely. In her Reddit "Ask Me Anything" thread, Cora states that owning a knife you love using is essential. However, she also says it has to be sharp at all times, partly because the majority of knife accidents occur when using a dull blade.
A dull knife increases the likelihood of injury due to the increased force needed to make cuts and the higher chance of slipping. It can also slow you down, impacting prep work and causing timing issues with each cooking phase. A dull knife is also more likely to make uneven cuts that negatively impact the overall presentation of your dish as well. Conversely, a sharp knife is more precise and easier to use, giving you better control over the tool.
Sharpening knives may be nerve-wracking for some, but with enough practice, patience, and the right tools, it's actually fairly easy. Whether you use a sharpener or a whetstone, regularly bringing your favorite knife back to life is a simple process that will help you chop and dice as well as Cat Cora.
A set of pots and pans
This might sound obvious, but according to Cat Cora, it's essential to have a decent set of pots and pans in your kitchen. The key word here is "set." It's not enough to use just one pot and pan for everything you cook, especially if you're preparing something like pasta, which can stick together if boiled in a pot that's too small. However, that doesn't necessarily mean accumulating many different pots and pans for various purposes, either. Cora didn't go into great detail when sharing her must-haves with Reddit users, but additional research offers a glimpse into why she considers this so important.
For starters, a cookware set is necessary for convenience, especially in smaller kitchens with limited storage space. They're typically designed to be stored together efficiently, usually by stacking the smaller pots within larger ones. It's also more cost-effective to purchase a full kitchenware set instead of individually buying each piece from different brands. Lastly, it's important for aesthetic purposes. A matching set makes your kitchen look more coordinated and professional, whereas a collection of mismatched pots and pans scattered around just isn't as visually appealing.
High-quality olive oil
Having a high-quality olive oil on hand is another recommendation shared by Cat Cora. It's perhaps one of the most versatile ingredients in any kitchen. Whether used for sautéing or creating dressings and marinades, most people will always have it stocked in their pantries. But there's a difference between Cora-approved olive oils and others on the market — lower-quality brands often blend different olive oils or mix them with water, so they're aren't truly pure or single-source.
What makes single-source, high-quality olive oil so much better? It has a stronger flavor, which means you can use less and save money on this pricey ingredient. Plus, undiluted versions retain more of olive oil's health benefits, such as its anti-inflammatory properties, antioxidants, and antibacterial properties. Some studies show olive oil can help prevent heart disease and treat arthritis, too.
Cora's advice is to check the quality and authenticity of your olive oil. Her own line of olive oil is sourced in Greece, so looking at where your oil comes from is a good place to start. Examining the ingredients list is also necessary, because even some extra-virgin olive oils are diluted.
Tongs
Cat Cora has previously highlighted some of her must-have kitchen tools on her blog, CatChat, and a good pair of tongs earned a place on that list. It may be safe to assume that many households own a pair of tongs, but what makes them an Iron Chef's necessity? Cora specifically mentions the safety benefits, explaining how they allow her to remain at a safe distance when frying food in a pan of scalding oil. Nobody wants to get splashed by hot oil, and tongs can extend your reach enough to quite literally save your skin.
Of course, tongs are great for other things, too, like tossing pasta and salads, and there are many different types of kitchen tongs on the market. The tool's ability to firmly grip items offers more stability when flipping, turning, or transferring food, so nothing slips out of your grasp. At the same time, tongs are gentle and precise enough to ensure you aren't squishing or deforming any softer foods, like fish, when moving them around. Plus, they're made to be durable and heat-resistant, so they're great at retaining their functionality, which reduces the risk of kitchen accidents. Additionally, if you don't have a height advantage, Cora notes that tongs are great for handy for grabbing hard-to-reach items on lofty shelves.
Citrus fruits
Another ingredient that can always be found in Cat Cora's kitchen is citrus fruit. She shared with Reddit users that not only does she always have a bowl of citrus fruits on hand, but that she adds a bit of citrus to every dish she makes, referring to it as her secret ingredient. Some less experienced home chefs may not know the best uses for oranges, limes, and lemons. It's less about using the flesh of the fruit, and more about utilizing the juice and the zest. For example, lemon juice can be squeezed over seafood before serving, orange juice and zest can be mixed into tasty baked goods — like cranberry orange muffins – while lime juice can be added to guacamole to cut through the rich base and give it an extra burst of flavor.
The acidic, tangy tastes of citrus can give a dish bright and fresh qualities, and balance a meal if it's too sweet, salty, fatty, or savory, without adding an overpowering flavor. It's especially tasty in dressings and marinades, plus the summery desserts we all know and love, like lemon cookies and key lime pie.
Quality vinegars
On the topic of acidic ingredients, Cora notes how quality vinegars are a necessity for home chefs. Vinegar lacks calories and fat, making it a health-conscious ingredient that elevates many dishes. However, this type of acid packs a stronger punch than citrus, so it works best when you're aiming to create a more complex and intense flavor profile.
There are many types of vinegars – balsamic, rice, and white, to name a few — and they don't all serve the same purpose. You'll want to use white vinegar for most brines, like if you're making pickles, rather than balsamic vinegar, which is much richer and sweeter. Balsamic is better for dressings, sauces, and braises, and adding a bit of sugar and reducing the vinegar to thicken it up creates a delicious glaze for something like a Caprese salad. Rice vinegar can be used for pickling and dressings, too, but it's most commonly used for making sushi rice.
The health benefits of vinegar make it an essential item, too. Apple cider vinegar, in particular, is believed to be good for managing blood sugar, weight loss, and heart disease. There are many more uses for vinegar than those we've discussed, so it's not surprising that Cora recommends having it on hand.
A Microplane grater and zester
On her blog, Cat Cora discusses the importance of multipurpose tools, specifically for those who need to save space in smaller kitchens. One of her four must-have kitchen items is a Microplane grater and zester. She mentions how it's easier to use than similar tools because it keeps you from scraping your fingers while grating. Plus, many graters don't feature a zester, so the two-in-one function means one less utensil to clean, and more drawer space for other kitchen tools. Microplane's website also notes how the ends are non-scratch, so the tool won't damage your dishes during use.
For those who may be wondering about the difference between a grater and a zester, the former is used for breaking food down into smaller pieces — like topping a pasta dish with Parmesan cheese — while the latter produces even finer pieces that blend more seamlessly into a dish, like a dusting of nutmeg or tiny citrus shavings. A grater is commonly used for things like cheeses, vegetables, and even chocolate, while a zester is better suited for fruits and spices. If you're making a dish that requires both grating and zesting, the Microplane tool is Cat Cora-approved!
A reliable blender
A blender is another appliance you may already have in your kitchen. In her Reddit thread, Cat Cora mentions that a strong blender is worth splurging on, especially for creating sauces that would make an Iron Chef proud. It's the quickest and easiest way to achieve a smooth texture, and has dozens of uses. However, as Cora says, make sure it's a good one. It can be frustrating if you're making something that requires a very specific texture, only to find that your blender isn't up for the job.
A blender is also an excellent tool for those in pursuit of a healthy diet, as it's essential for making smoothies, smoothie bowls, and protein shakes. It's also great for those who like to make certain store-bought items at home, like nut butter and nut milk. Blenders are the best way to make frozen drinks, too, whether they be milkshakes, Frappuccinos, or slushy cocktails. We can't forget about soups, either.
If you're in the market for a new blender — or if Cora inspired you to upgrade yours – Tasting Table's blender rankings highlight the best on the market, including a portable option for blending on the go.
A complete dinnerware set
Take it from Cat Cora: presentation matters. A dish may taste phenomenal, but if it doesn't look the part, the experience can be underwhelming. Cora mentions how aesthetically pleasing dinnerware is an essential part of dining, and believes your plates and bowls should make you feel good when eating from them.
Some people may choose to save their nicer dinnerware sets for special occasions, but as Cora says, it's all part of the experience! You want to look at your plated meal and feel proud of it, which can be difficult if you're eating off of the same worn-down dishes you've had for 10 years. Plus, if you're entertaining guests, you don't want to distract them from an exceptional Thanksgiving dinner because you're serving it on mismatched dinnerware — particularly if there are thematic differences, like one person being given a Christmas plate while another has a Fourth of July plate. That isn't what you want your guests to remember about the experience.
A nice, high-quality dinnerware set will last longer, too, given that it's made with more durable materials. This doesn't mean you need to break out your great-grandmother's wedding china, either. Just follow Cora's advice by finding a set that makes you excited about serving your meal.
A fish turner
The final must-have item on Cat Cora's blog is a fish turner, or fish spatula. She claims it's essential in her kitchen because of how well it supports food compared to using something more basic, like a fork. It's similar to a regular spatula, but a bit more versatile. The thin edge makes it the best choice for flipping delicate foods, like pancakes, and it's sturdy enough to flip heftier foods, like cutlets. It also has a grippy handle that gives you more control and precision, which is especially important if you're working with a small pan.
But, as mentioned, it's a multipurpose tool that does more than flip food. It's slotted, so it can be used to pull food out of the fryer if you're lacking a frying spider or other tongs. The sharp edges also make it great for scraping bits off the bottom of a pan, whether you need help deglazing the pan or getting it ready for cleaning.
While we're sure that Cora has a wide array of spatulas in her kitchen, the fish turner is the only one she mentioned by name, so it's safe to say that we should all be making room for this one.