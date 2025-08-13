Cat Cora's Tip For Feeling More Confident In The Kitchen, No Matter Your Skill Level

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to building confidence in the kitchen, even seasoned chefs know it starts with small, intentional steps. Cat Cora, culinary trailblazer and the first female Iron Chef, shared this advice during a Reddit AMA when a home cook asked, "What would you advise people like me, who don't feel very confident in the kitchen?"

Cora's answer was simple and empowering: "I would say if you're not feeling very confident, when you have enough time to really focus on cooking a dish, take your time, really research that dish, get a recipe in front of you, and my belief is if you can read you can cook. Get a recipe and follow that to the T. And do that until you feel confident enough to go on your own a bit. That's what I did, I would follow a recipe until I got it on my own."

Her words remind us that cooking isn't always about perfection — it's about learning, experimenting, and getting more comfortable each time you step up to the stove. It's also about nailing a technique and then applying it in as many recipes as you can. Let's take roasting as an example. This core skill teaches timing, seasoning, and temperature control, and it's the path to enlightenment for a classic whole-roasted chicken with roasted veggies — a comforting meal with major mass appeal. Perfecting a roast chicken means learning when to harness high heat versus when to go low, and once you do, you'll be swinging that oven door open for many new culinary adventures. First things, first, though. Grab a few useful quarter sheet pans – the stealth powerhouses of every kitchen.