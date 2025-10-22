Zohran Mamdani Can't Get Enough Of This NYC Fusion Restaurant – And It's Open Late

In any big local elections, a candidate's connection to the food of their city is going to be part of the questioning, and in the New York City mayoral race, candidates Zohran Mamdani and Andrew Cuomo have given a pretty good overview of the city. Cuomo has gone more old-school when expounding on his favorite foods, including his love of spaghetti and meatballs with sausage, and the NYC favorite bacon, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwich, which he told The New York Times he prefers on an English muffin rather than a bagel. Growing up in the diverse neighborhood of Astoria in Queens, New York, Mamdani has also talked about some of his favorite local eats, and in an interview with The New Yorker, he listed Kabab King as one of his favorite restaurants in the city.

Kabab King is a small spot located at the intersection of Broadway, 73rd Street, and 37th Road in Queens' Jackson Heights neighborhood that serves a mixture of Indian and Pakistani dishes. In the interview, Mamdani says his favorite thing to grab from the local spot is the classic Indian dish biryani, which is layered and spiced rice with meat and vegetables, with Kabab King offering both chicken and goat options. In addition to that, Kabab King is true to its name, with a half-dozen different tandoori kebabs that are offered as both plates and rolls. Best of all, in true New York fashion, Kabab King is open late, satisfying your skewered meat and rice cravings until 2 a.m.