A Chef's Guide To Making The Absolute Best Biryani At Home

Biryani encompasses dozens of recipes. Some feature vegetables and hard-boiled eggs, while coastal recipes, like Goan biryani, incorporate locally caught fish and shellfish. Chef Inamdar sticks to the two most popular types of meat consumed in India: chicken and goat.

He says, "For biryani, goat shoulder is the best choice due to its robust flavor and ability to withstand slow cooking. Goat shoulder is better for curries and biryanis due to its higher fat content, connective tissue, and collagen, which break down during slow cooking, creating a richer, more flavorful, and tender dish." Many regional Indian biryanis revolve around goat or mutton, including Dhakaiya kacchi biryani (from Dhaka in Bangladesh — kacchi means raw and indicates that the meat is cooked with the rice), Dindigul biryani (named after a city in Tamil Nadu), and Kolkata biryani (after West Bengal's largest city).

However, if you don't want to use goat or mutton, chef Inamdar says, "Chicken thighs and drumsticks are a great alternative, especially bone-in pieces, as they release natural juices into the rice, enhancing the dish." Chicken is the key ingredient in Hyderabadi biryani (from the city of Hyderabad), arguably the most popular type of biryani in South Asia.

We have recipes to accommodate both types of meat. You can substitute the fattier lamb in our celebratory lamb biryani recipe for the leaner yet nicely marbled goat shoulder recommended by chef Inamdar. Our recipe for one-pot chicken biryani calls for boneless chicken thighs, but you can easily switch them for bone-in thighs and drumsticks to optimize their flavoring potential.