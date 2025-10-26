Give Your Starbucks Frappuccino A Fruity Twist With This Unique Combination
Despite the abundance of Starbucks drinks out there for every palate, customizing the beverages is totally addicting. From giving lattes a frothier finish with cream instead of milk to boosting the sweetness with extra syrups, the coffee giant offers endless pathways to create your perfect drink. Our favorite? Giving Frappuccinos a brighter and lighter spin with a Refreshers base.
With the brand's whipped cream topping and whole milk base, Starbucks fraps are the definition of a robust drink. They're the perfect option if you want something akin to a milkshake; however, Starbucks' Frappuccinos are the heaviest menu item, and it may start to feel a little cumbersome after the first few sips. If you're craving the flavor but with a lighter taste, ask the barista to swap part of the milk or cream with the Refreshers concentrate.
By customizing your Starbucks Frappuccino with the juice, the beverage gets a silkier finish and tropical-tasting flair. Additionally, the drink is infused with an added caffeine boost thanks to the green tea extract found in the concentrate. The strawberry açai and mango dragonfruit bases are easily combined with coconut milk to make a creamy Refresher, so using the combo in the Frappuccino likewise creates a sweet, smooth coffee drink with the perfect amount of thickness.
Try these frappuccino and Refreshers combos the next time you're at Starbucks
When it comes to all the Starbucks Refreshers to choose from, the coffee chain has pretty slim pickings. With the exception of the occasional limited-time-only drink, the only concentrates are the mango dragonfruit and strawberry açai bases. However, these flavorful concentrates can still be used to create all kinds of delicious Frappuccinos. The hack works best with fruit-forward picks, like the Strawberry Crème Frappuccino. Add the strawberry açai base to amp up the berry flavor, or go with mango dragonfruit for a blend of tropical flavors.
Either pick also works well with the Strawberry Matcha Strato Frappuccino or the Matcha Crème Frappuccino. To make the drink even more lightweight, opt for light whipped cream and coconut or almond milk as opposed to whole milk or heavy cream. When it comes to the non-fruit-flavored Frappuccinos, adding the Refreshers base can be a little trickier.
However, the Vanilla Bean Crème Frappuccino tends to work well with all kinds of add-ins. You can opt for fewer scoops of the vanilla bean powder to let the fruity flavors shine through, or add in more of the powder for just a hint of the juice. To round out the drink, use raspberry syrup to accompany the strawberry or mango dragonfruit base.