Give Your Starbucks Frappuccino A Fruity Twist With This Unique Combination

Despite the abundance of Starbucks drinks out there for every palate, customizing the beverages is totally addicting. From giving lattes a frothier finish with cream instead of milk to boosting the sweetness with extra syrups, the coffee giant offers endless pathways to create your perfect drink. Our favorite? Giving Frappuccinos a brighter and lighter spin with a Refreshers base.

With the brand's whipped cream topping and whole milk base, Starbucks fraps are the definition of a robust drink. They're the perfect option if you want something akin to a milkshake; however, Starbucks' Frappuccinos are the heaviest menu item, and it may start to feel a little cumbersome after the first few sips. If you're craving the flavor but with a lighter taste, ask the barista to swap part of the milk or cream with the Refreshers concentrate.

By customizing your Starbucks Frappuccino with the juice, the beverage gets a silkier finish and tropical-tasting flair. Additionally, the drink is infused with an added caffeine boost thanks to the green tea extract found in the concentrate. The strawberry açai and mango dragonfruit bases are easily combined with coconut milk to make a creamy Refresher, so using the combo in the Frappuccino likewise creates a sweet, smooth coffee drink with the perfect amount of thickness.