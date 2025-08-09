This Starbucks Frappuccino Is One Of The Heaviest On The Menu, According To A Former Barista

When you're craving something fruity, sweet, and cold, a Starbucks Frappuccino sounds like just the right treat. Made from a blend of flavored syrups, milk, ice, and a unique powdered coffee — before being topped with a generous helping of whipped cream and, in some cases, cookie crumbles — these frozen coffee drinks look as good as they taste. But, if you're expecting something light, you should know that even the non-chocolate options are filling, with Dani Zoeller, Tasting Table writer and former Starbucks barista, noting that even the Strawberry Créme Frappuccino is one of the heaviest drinks on the menu.

"Sometimes, the appearance of drinks can be misleading ..." writes Zoeller in their roundup of lessons learned while working at Starbucks. "A common example is the Strawberry Crème Frappuccino from Starbucks. Many people seeking a more delicate option gravitate towards this drink, perhaps perceiving it as a fruit-based beverage. However, the reality is quite different." While this drink does contain strawberry, it's in the form of the chain's strawberry purée sauce and blended with cream to create something much more akin to a milkshake.

Totaling up to about 370 calories, 51 grams of sugar, and 16 grams of fat in a grande size, the Strawberry Crème Frappuccino from Starbucks doesn't just look like a milkshake — it tastes and feels like one, too. It's delicious, but there are plenty of other fruity and sweet drinks on the menu to order if you're in the mood for something lighter.