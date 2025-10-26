Elevate Boxed Pancake Mix With One Addition That Might Not Be In The Directions

The whole point of pancake mixes is that they're dead easy to prepare, and for truly time- and energy-starved cooks, some products only require you to mix in water or milk to form the batter. The downside is that these ultra-simple mixes may lack a satisfying flavor and texture. To upgrade your instant flapjacks without spending much extra effort, reach for the humble egg.

Many pancake mixes already include powdered eggs, while others rely on rising agents like baking powder for a fluffy texture (this is why it's possible to make a stack of pancakes with no eggs). However, cracking a fresh egg into the batter is almost always a good idea, whether the product's instructions call for one or not. Eggs create a better structure in the finished flapjacks, and the fat in the yolk also enriches the batter, resulting in softer, less dry pancakes with a greater depth of flavor. Even mixes that already call for an egg might benefit from one more.

If you're willing to put in some elbow grease, take this tip you need to elevate boxed pancake mix even further by whipping the egg whites into a fluffy meringue. This works wonders for boxed flapjacks, as the tiny air bubbles trapped in the meringue help to raise the cakes. Whether you choose whole eggs or a meringue, keep a few tips in mind to ensure your pancakes turn out great.