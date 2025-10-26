Why Winemakers Aren't Feeling Divine About The 2025 Harvest Season

If you think picking a bottle of wine from a crowded supermarket shelf is hard, you should try running a winery. From unpredictable weather to shifting consumption patterns, making and selling wine is basically like playing a board game where the rules keep changing. Now, a perfect storm of environmental and social factors is leaving many winemakers feeling uneasy about the 2025 harvest season.

According to a recent report, vineyards in California have seen a sharp drop in demand triggered by a variety of reasons, from an increase in the number of cheap imported wines to a drop in consumption among the younger generation. In the report, Natalie Collins, President of the California Association of Winegrape Growers, explained that 37,000 acres of vineyards were removed last year, with another 50,000 acres at risk of being taken over by other crops.

This is on the back of two years of very different weather patterns — a challenge itself. Doug Filipponi, co-founder of Santa Margarita's Ancient Peaks Winery, told Tasting Table that 2024 saw at least two weeks of very hot days and lots of variation in temperature, whereas 2025 has seen just three days where temperatures touched 100°F. "That's very unusual. There was also a spell of unseasonal rain which threatened to ruin certain thin-skin varieties of grapes," Filipponi said. The quality of grapes isn't the only cause for concern, though. Everything around it seems in flux as well.