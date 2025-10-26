The Word 'Menu' Means Something Different At A French Restaurant

A lot of cooking and food terms in English have been borrowed from French restaurants and cuisine, but when words cross borders, a few are always bound to have their meanings altered. A lot of essential French cooking terms people are familiar with, like sauté or mise en place, have basically been borrowed wholesale and mean exactly what the French originals mean. But dining habits at restaurants can be more regional than the French cooking school professionalism behind the scenes. The way menus are structured between French and English or American restaurants are one of those differences. So, if you ask for the "menu" at a French restaurant, expect to see a much shorter list of dishes than what it actually has on offer.

There are actually a number of different types of menus available at many French restaurants, and the one just called menu (le menu), is a fixed-price menu for a multi-course meal that includes a small handful of options for each course. In English, this is often referred to as a prix fixe menu, but in France the term prix fixe has a wider meaning outside of dining and is not really a culinary term. A menu at a French restaurant will have one set price listed and options for a two- or three-course meal, which can be some combo of a main, appetizer, and dessert, although more upscale restaurants may have more courses. A restaurant may also offer several "menus" at different price points.