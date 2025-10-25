Martha Stewart Insists You Can Skip This Baking Tool

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Some basic baking tools, like bowls, utensils, and pans, are completely necessary. Others can be replaced with common kitchen items that work just as well — and may even be less expensive. For instance, in a YouTube video posted by Martha Stewart, she says that you can actually sift flour without the use of a sieve.

In the video, Stewart explains that you don't need "a fancy sifter" to prep your flour. Instead, all you need is a whisk or a fork. While the flour won't be as light or fine, you will still be able to break up clumps and fluff up the flour before baking. Just vigorously and quickly stir the flour together with other dry ingredients. This hack will still work in some air and slightly alter the overall texture of the flour and other ingredients.

A sifter is a can-shaped tool with a handle that features a mesh sieve inside. When baking, even if you're using pre-sifted flour, sifters and sieves can lighten the texture of the flour by incorporating air. This results in a finer crumb and a lighter, less dense texture for baked goods. You may also be able to use a strainer in its place; however, the difference between a sieve and a strainer is that the holes of a strainer are usually larger, and it is mainly used for separating liquids.