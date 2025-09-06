Sieve Vs. Strainer: What's The Difference And When Should You Use Each?

Sieves, strainers, colanders, a good old slotted spoon — they all have holes. But do each serve a different purpose? Though it might be surprising, the answer is yes, even when it comes to sieves and strainers. Sieves and strainers look very similar, and the words are often used interchangeably. They're both made of metal, they can both have handles, and the main part of the tool features a metal basket made of a very fine mesh material.

However, the holes of a strainer are typically smaller than those of a sieve, and they're mainly used for liquids. Strainers create perfectly smooth soups and sauces, and they remove impurities from stocks, juices, and purées too. The strainers in professional kitchens often have baskets that are shaped like a cone. These are called chinois strainers.

Sieves or sifters, on the other hand, are for dry ingredients. Their main function is to aerate and remove lumps from things like flour and powdered sugar. Sieves come in a lot of different shapes and sizes, but the most common ones have handles and balancing claws.