Why You Should Avoid Packing BLTs For Lunch (Unless They're On Ice)
A BLT is a perfect example of something that's greater than the sum of its parts. Crunchy bacon, crisp lettuce, and juicy tomatoes combine to form something that's so simple, yet so sublime. BLTs are an iconic sandwich choice, and a popular lunch option for many people. However, there's a good reason why you should avoid packing BLTs for your lunch, unless you keep your sandwich on ice. And that has to do with what is arguably the number one ingredient: the bacon.
Bacon, even when cooked, is still a perishable food item and it will only stay safe for consumption for up to two hours at room temperature (or one hour if it's really hot out), according to the United States Department of Agriculture. Keep it unrefrigerated any longer than that, and you risk serious foodborne illness from harmful bacteria. You can extend the lifespan of your bacon (and your BLT) by putting it in the fridge, or packing your sandwich on ice if you're on the go.
Best practices for a better BLT
There are other reasons why packing a BLT for lunch is not ideal. In fact, making the sandwich too far ahead of time is one of the top mistakes to avoid when making a BLT. Let's face it, it tastes so much better when freshly made and assembled, when the bread (ideally toasted or fried in mayonnaise, a key way to build a better BLT sandwich) and bacon are still warm and everything else is cool and crisp. A BLT peaks before the mayo, lettuce, and tomato have a chance to make the sandwich soggy. If you're packing a BLT for lunch, you should keep your ingredients separate (and on ice or in the fridge) if at all possible, and assemble everything just before eating for the best results.
As for constructing the BLT, make sure you have the basics down and avoid key mistakes like using undercooked bacon, tasteless out-of-season tomatoes, or too much lettuce. Then you can consider different ways you can elevate your BLT for the perfect lunch.