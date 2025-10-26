Why You Should Avoid Packing BLTs For Lunch (Unless They're On Ice)

A BLT is a perfect example of something that's greater than the sum of its parts. Crunchy bacon, crisp lettuce, and juicy tomatoes combine to form something that's so simple, yet so sublime. BLTs are an iconic sandwich choice, and a popular lunch option for many people. However, there's a good reason why you should avoid packing BLTs for your lunch, unless you keep your sandwich on ice. And that has to do with what is arguably the number one ingredient: the bacon.

Bacon, even when cooked, is still a perishable food item and it will only stay safe for consumption for up to two hours at room temperature (or one hour if it's really hot out), according to the United States Department of Agriculture. Keep it unrefrigerated any longer than that, and you risk serious foodborne illness from harmful bacteria. You can extend the lifespan of your bacon (and your BLT) by putting it in the fridge, or packing your sandwich on ice if you're on the go.