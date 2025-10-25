Don't Forget To Serve This Type Of Drink At Your Cocktail Party

Cocktail parties may be all about relaxing, great drinks, socializing, and cultivating a chill atmosphere, but for a host they come with a laundry list of things to worry about. You need a variety of cocktails to cater to everyone's taste, you must organize your space perfectly so guests can easily relax and move around, and, of course, you need some great snacks and appetizers. But with all that on your mind, a certain type of drink can easily fall by the wayside. Tasting Table spoke to professional event planner and author Derek Brown about cocktail party mistakes to avoid, and he reminded us that you don't want to forget about low-alcohol and alcohol-free options.

Brown explains that no- and low-alcohol options should get just as much consideration as your standard cocktails these days. "People are drinking less, with the recent Gallup Poll stating that only 54% of Americans drink alcohol, a 30-year low," he notes. Additionally, he reminds us that many who drink alcohol also enjoy alcohol-free options, adding that "some data suggests over 90% of people who drink non-alcoholic products also drink alcohol." It's a particularly good option for guests who might want a drink or two but don't want anything too hard, as it allows them to alternate between cocktails with alcohol in them and non-alcoholic drinks. These days, there are so many good no-alcohol options that you can get creative with; you'd be missing out if you didn't provide some.