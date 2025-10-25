Our Least Favorite Popular German Candy Is One We'd Still Repurchase

Did you know that Germany exports the most candy in the world? "Das ist viel Süßigkeiten," as they might say, which translates to "that's a lot of candy." To help you make some informed treat decisions when you're shopping at candy stores or specialty food shops, we ranked nine popular German candies from best to worst. But there really was no "worst." The ranking ended up being a best-to-least-best sort of list, and the surprise is that we can even confidently endorse our last pick: Brause Stäbchen.

Ahoj-Brause Stäbchen are delightfully strange little candies. From the company Ahoj-Brause, "brause" translates as "soda" and "stäbchen" as "little rod." They look like rectangular chalk pieces in pastel hues — in each box is a mix of cherry, orange, lemon, and "tropical" flavors. They might seem like fake blocks of sugar and chemicals, but lo and behold, they contain natural fruit flavorings and indeed actually taste like their fruits. The twist is that they're effervescent: take a bite and it fizzes just the right amount for a fun kick of tingle.

This just speaks to the beauty of German candy. The country boasts so many scrumptious sweets, from modern varieties to those with centuries of tradition behind them, all made with high-quality ingredients. It's hard to find a bad one in the batch, so it's worth pointing out that even our least favorite German candy is one we'd happily snack on again.