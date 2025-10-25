Why Cooking Bacon In Your Cast Iron Pan Could Be A Huge Mistake

As part of the quintessential American breakfast duo, bacon is one of the first things that many budding cooks learn to whip up. It doesn't really matter which of the many types of bacon we're talking about; it is an almost universally adored food, and, really, it is pretty hard to mess up. But if you are still using a cast-iron pan to fry these salty strips, you are making a huge mistake, according to chef and restaurateur Geoffrey Zakarian.

Speaking with Zakarian at the New York City Wine and Food Festival, we took the chance to ask his opinion on the best pan for cooking bacon, to which he had a simple response: "It doesn't really matter." Fortunately, that was not the end of his answer. He went on to explain that stainless steel is a perfectly fine option, and a sheet pan is ideal for preparing bacon for large groups. As for cast iron? He considers it wasted on bacon.

Importantly, it is not a question of keeping bacon from sticking to a cast-iron pan, or even the ability of the pan to cook good bacon. No, the real issue comes down to practicality. What is special about cast-iron pans is their ability to store a lot of heat, which makes them perfect for kitchen tasks like searing a steak, but when you are talking about something as thin as a slice of bacon, you just don't need it.