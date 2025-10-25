Why Cooking Bacon In Your Cast Iron Pan Could Be A Huge Mistake
As part of the quintessential American breakfast duo, bacon is one of the first things that many budding cooks learn to whip up. It doesn't really matter which of the many types of bacon we're talking about; it is an almost universally adored food, and, really, it is pretty hard to mess up. But if you are still using a cast-iron pan to fry these salty strips, you are making a huge mistake, according to chef and restaurateur Geoffrey Zakarian.
Speaking with Zakarian at the New York City Wine and Food Festival, we took the chance to ask his opinion on the best pan for cooking bacon, to which he had a simple response: "It doesn't really matter." Fortunately, that was not the end of his answer. He went on to explain that stainless steel is a perfectly fine option, and a sheet pan is ideal for preparing bacon for large groups. As for cast iron? He considers it wasted on bacon.
Importantly, it is not a question of keeping bacon from sticking to a cast-iron pan, or even the ability of the pan to cook good bacon. No, the real issue comes down to practicality. What is special about cast-iron pans is their ability to store a lot of heat, which makes them perfect for kitchen tasks like searing a steak, but when you are talking about something as thin as a slice of bacon, you just don't need it.
Why Geoffrey Zakarian thinks cast iron is wasted on cooking bacon
You see, due to its thickness, it takes a long time and a lot of heat to get a cast-iron pan up to temperature. This is worth it when you are cooking something that needs a good sear, like a large cut of meat or fish, but for some tasks in the kitchen, it is just unnecessary. As Zakarian puts it, "We wouldn't put water in a cast iron," and equally, when it comes to bacon, "You don't need the heat of a cast iron." You would never choose a cast-iron pot to boil water, as it is simply slower and less efficient. The same goes for those thin strips of bacon: A stainless steel pan on the stove is quick and efficient for small groups, and for a brunch party, a foil-lined sheet pan will make crispy bacon with much less work for the cook.
Now, some folks out there will disagree with this take, as cast-iron-cooked bacon combines two culinary traditions that many hold dear to their hearts. Some even argue that one of the top tips for cooking perfect bacon is to use cast iron. A brief scan of the internet makes it clear that many people feel this way. So, if that's your preference, so be it — your bacon will still be crispy, salty, and delicious. But if you're ready to modernize your morning meal, why not try swapping out that hefty old pan for a method that can deliver the same results in less time and also take a nibble out of your utility bills?