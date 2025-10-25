The Disappointing Southern Dessert You Might Want To Avoid At Waffle House

Waffle House is a staple of fast food and an essential American icon. Between hearty breakfast sandwiches and offering customers their choice of ordering hashbrowns scattered, smothered, covered, or "all-the-way," there is a lot to choose from its robust menu. When you're looking for a quick bite and aren't quite sure what you'd like to try, Tasting Table has put together a guide for which dishes to avoid ordering at Waffle House in an effort to steer you in the right direction. Albeit a tempting treat, Waffle House's pecan pie is settled squarely in the "don't" column as an unfortunately disappointing dessert.

It's hard to beat a classic pecan pie recipe, unless you're trying it in a fast food format. This dessert takes time and care to prepare, and Waffle House's version sadly falls short of expectations. Per Tasting Table's research, the superior sweet is definitely the waffles for which the restaurant is named. The pecan pie is worth avoiding unless you want a mish-mash of soggy texture and unpleasant sweetness.

The phrase "heated and treated" when used to describe the preparation of Waffle House pecan pie also conjures up confusion among customers. Those in the know have shed light that this involves warming a slice of pecan pie on the griddle, adding butter on top, and then placing a domed lid over the pie to let it steam prior to plating and serving. Unfortunately, all of this effort doesn't necessarily yield an ideal dessert.