The Right Etiquette For Bringing A Baby To A Restaurant

Being a parent is hard. No one wants to be that person with a screaming baby at dinner, and the last thing anyone wants to think about while their kid is crying is the death stares they're receiving from a crowd. But there are just some situations where you have no choice but to pack up the stroller. Hopefully, people will understand, but if you do end up bringing your baby to a restaurant, there are things you can do to help the staff out.

We asked Michael Cecchi-Azzolina, owner of Cecchi's restaurant, for his expert advice during the New York City Wine & Food Festival, and he said that parents should "absolutely" give the restaurant a heads up if they can, especially if it's a small space. "[It's] always good to know," he says. "Restaurants in New York City are tight."

Cecchi-Azzolina says there's no need to add a child to a reservation unless they need a seat, but that notice is key for smaller toddlers and babies who need some space. "If it's a high chair or a stroller, we need to know. So when the baby needs to sleep in the stroller or if you fold the stroller. That's really helpful for us so we can put you in the best spot in the restaurant," he says.