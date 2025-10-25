The Right Etiquette For Bringing A Baby To A Restaurant
Being a parent is hard. No one wants to be that person with a screaming baby at dinner, and the last thing anyone wants to think about while their kid is crying is the death stares they're receiving from a crowd. But there are just some situations where you have no choice but to pack up the stroller. Hopefully, people will understand, but if you do end up bringing your baby to a restaurant, there are things you can do to help the staff out.
We asked Michael Cecchi-Azzolina, owner of Cecchi's restaurant, for his expert advice during the New York City Wine & Food Festival, and he said that parents should "absolutely" give the restaurant a heads up if they can, especially if it's a small space. "[It's] always good to know," he says. "Restaurants in New York City are tight."
Cecchi-Azzolina says there's no need to add a child to a reservation unless they need a seat, but that notice is key for smaller toddlers and babies who need some space. "If it's a high chair or a stroller, we need to know. So when the baby needs to sleep in the stroller or if you fold the stroller. That's really helpful for us so we can put you in the best spot in the restaurant," he says.
Try to avoid peak times
Try not to block any pathways once you're seated, and if you are folding a stroller up, maybe ask the staff if they'd like you to put it somewhere in particular. It's also best to avoid peak times if you can — for the restaurant's sake, and for your own. You don't want to wait around if you're on a schedule, and if you're hoping the baby naps while you eat, the less noise the better. The staff will also be more relaxed, and they might be able to provide you with an extra hand.
Apart from that, the only things to really think about are making sure you console the baby if they start to cry, and maybe try to pay the bill early in case you need to leave. At the end of the day, most restaurants are used to it. Cecchi-Azzolina says, "I think most parents that bring a baby to a restaurant know what they're doing. If the baby starts to cry, people will get up and walk outside. I've taken a baby and held it while people had dinner and walked around with the kid if they were quiet. It's not an issue."
However, it might be best to leave any high-end establishments for another time. Cecchi-Azzolina says, "You're not going to go to Le Bernardin and bring a baby. That's kind of ridiculous. If you are going to a three-star Michelin restaurant, that makes no sense."