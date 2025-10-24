This Easy, High-Protein Snack Can Be Made With A Pantry Staple You Probably Have Right Now
Achieving a balanced diet that delivers the right amount of nutrients through great tasting food doesn't have to be a chore. Among the affordable proteins you've overlooked for too long, beans are indeed a pantry staple. Between soups, stews, salads, and more, there are plenty of bean recipes that contain high protein and rich, pleasing flavor. In fact, one of the simplest snacks you can make turns your beans into crispy and crave-worthy chips.
This snack can be made using just about any popular type of beans, whether dried or canned, and comes together easily with the addition of olive oil and your choice of seasonings. Whether oven-baked or air-fried, this high protein snack is guaranteed to delight. If using dried beans, start by boiling them until cooked and thoroughly draining and patting them dry. Alternatively, you can use canned beans that you've drained, rinsed, and dried.
From there, it's simply a matter of choosing your favorite flavors and tossing the beans in a mixture of olive oil and seasonings before letting them crisp in the oven or an air fryer. Making crispy bean chips is easy and fun, allowing plenty of room to play with different tastes and styles of beans. Consider the different fresh herbs that will bring your canned beans to life and let this be a jumping off point for spicing up your new favorite, protein-packed snack.
Tips for preparing crispy bean snacks
One thing to keep in mind is to remove as much excess moisture as possible prior to seasoning your beans so they can properly crisp up in your air fryer or oven. Use a kitchen towel to gently dab the beans after rinsing and draining them. Get creative with new-to-you spices like za'atar, baharat, or Ras El Hanout to give your crispy bean snack a unique flavor. Or, use your favorite variety of chips for flavor inspiration by reaching for anything from chile lime seasoning or barbeque rub to everything but the bagel seasoning or salt and vinegar.
You can use just about any type of beans for this high protein snack, though it's worth noting that they vary in texture. For example, white beans such as Great Northern and cannellini are considerably more creamy, while kidney beans are typically more dense. When it comes to texture, you'll want the beans to crisp without burning. So, make sure to spread the beans evenly across your baking sheet or the basket of your air fryer in a single layer and keep a keen eye on them. Stirring them about halfway through the cook time will ensure even baking or frying.