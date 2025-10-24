This Easy, High-Protein Snack Can Be Made With A Pantry Staple You Probably Have Right Now

Achieving a balanced diet that delivers the right amount of nutrients through great tasting food doesn't have to be a chore. Among the affordable proteins you've overlooked for too long, beans are indeed a pantry staple. Between soups, stews, salads, and more, there are plenty of bean recipes that contain high protein and rich, pleasing flavor. In fact, one of the simplest snacks you can make turns your beans into crispy and crave-worthy chips.

This snack can be made using just about any popular type of beans, whether dried or canned, and comes together easily with the addition of olive oil and your choice of seasonings. Whether oven-baked or air-fried, this high protein snack is guaranteed to delight. If using dried beans, start by boiling them until cooked and thoroughly draining and patting them dry. Alternatively, you can use canned beans that you've drained, rinsed, and dried.

From there, it's simply a matter of choosing your favorite flavors and tossing the beans in a mixture of olive oil and seasonings before letting them crisp in the oven or an air fryer. Making crispy bean chips is easy and fun, allowing plenty of room to play with different tastes and styles of beans. Consider the different fresh herbs that will bring your canned beans to life and let this be a jumping off point for spicing up your new favorite, protein-packed snack.