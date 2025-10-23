The One Ingredient You Need For Perfect Mickey (Or Minnie) Mouse Ears On Candy Apples

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Candy apples are the perfect crisp and sweet treat to enjoy any time of year, but the candy apples at Disney theme parks have an extra bit of magic and charm. Whether you're visiting during the dog days of summer or the holiday season, there's always a whimsically decorated apple that's almost too adorable to eat. One of the most popular versions is the Mickey and Minnie candy apples, available in a range of colorful and themed styles from candy corn versions during Halloween to snowflake designs during the winter season. We know this treat starts with an apple base, but how do they add those delightful mouse ears to create a Mickey-shaped snack? The not-so secret ingredient is marshmallows.

It makes sense, right? They're round, sweet, and fluffy — perfect additions to the caramel and chocolatey crunch of the candy apple. The trick is to dip your apples into the caramel first and then cut a portion of the marshmallow with scissors. This makes it easy to stick them on and recreate the signature Mickey look. After that, they're dipped in melted chocolate, decorated with colorful sugar or candy, and left to dry. For Minnie-themed apples, the finishing touch is adding the bow, made from a mold, in between the ears. While nothing compares to biting into a freshly made candy apple at the park, recreating it at home is easier than you think — and you can go wild with designs you'd never find in the display case.