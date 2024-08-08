What To Consider When Swapping Sanding Sugar With Coarse

Granulated white sugar works just fine for sweetening a dough or batter. But let's say you're making a funnel cake and it's time to decorate the finished article with a smattering of sugar on top. If you use granulated sugar to finish it, you may notice it's not as crunchy as the desserts you can get at bakeries. The reason is simple: Bakeries use finishing sugars to top their goodies.

Finishing sugars, with their large and crunchy crystals, are purpose-made for garnishing. Two popular kinds are sanding sugar (also known as "sparkling sugar" thanks to the sparkly, glitter-like shine that they have) and coarse sugar, which can also be sold as "decorating sugar" or "pearl sugar" due to its opaque, milky color. Unlike granulated sugar which only comes in white, finishing sugar can come in many different colors that you can choose to suit your recipe's vibe (classic white is available, too.) And texture-wise, they're crunchier and more pronounced thanks to the larger size of their granules.

While there are minor differences between them, the good news is that sanding and coarse sugars are totally interchangeable. You can hot-swap them in a recipe without adjusting anything. There's just one thing to keep in mind: Sparkling sugar may lose its shine when exposed to high heat, so it's best to sprinkle it on after baking if you want that sparkly effect. If the look isn't a concern, just use sanding sugar like you would with coarse.