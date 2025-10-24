Don't Be Fooled By These Serious Scams That Costco Warns Its Members To Avoid

In 2021, Costco sent out a notice to some of its customers informing them that their credit card information might've been stolen. As it turns out, during a routine check, staffers found a card skimmer in one of its stores. Grocery shoppers rely on Costco for everything from bulk pantry staples to fresh produce. Thus, Costco's size and popularity makes it a natural target for scammers, and fraud attempts are a constant headache for both the company and its customers. So much so that it's published an entire database of known scams for members to avoid.

One of the most common tricks is sending emails under Costco's name, with all the proper logos and formats of an official email. It could be an email telling you that your membership subscription couldn't be renewed, and you have to click on a link and fill in your payment details to "fix" the problem. Of course, this link doesn't lead to Costco's official portal and whatever information you type in will be recorded by the scammers.

There are many variations – some will tell you to click a link to confirm an order you haven't made, or you've been selected for a free reward (you typically won't find any free reward at Costco, other than knowing the best days to shop at Costco if you're after the free samples). Costco's statement is this: It won't ever send you an unsolicited email asking for information such as login and payment details, or Social Security number. Should you ever become suspicious of an email (because it does send offers and ads from time to time), take a look at the sender's email address. If it came from one of these official domains, it's likely legit — but still exercise caution.