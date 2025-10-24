You Can Buy Heirloom Cannellini Beans Named After This Legendary Italian Chef

If you're a fan of cannellini beans, there's an heirloom variety you may want to try in your next Tuscan white bean soup, pasta fagioli (Dean Martin style), or as a traditional side with olive oil accompanying bistecca alla Fiorentina. It's called the Marcella bean, named after the legendary chef and cookbook author, Marcella Hazan (known for her famous pasta sauce). Produced by Rancho Gordo, a Napa-based heirloom-bean purveyor, the Marcella bean is intended to honor the late Hazan's legacy. Steve Sando, the company's founder and CEO, and long-time fan of Hazan's, befriended the esteemed chef after noticing her name on an order. A series of email correspondence followed, with the two bonding over a mutual love of beans, ultimately culminating in this fitting tribute.

Eventually, Sando asked Hazan what bean she most missed from Italy. Her answer: the Sorana, a specific variety of cannellini bean found only near the village of Sorana in Tuscany. Inspired, Sando tracked down the unfamiliar Italian seedstock to plant and harvest in California. Sadly, just as the fruits (er, beans) of his labor were coming to fruition in 2013, Hazan passed away before she got to try them. Because of their Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) status, Sando was prohibited from calling his crop Soranas, so he asked Marcella's husband, wine expert and cookbook author Victor Hazan, what he thought of naming them Marcella beans. Hazan replied, "Marcella would get a kick out of your naming the bean after her."