The Reason Chick-Fil-A Doesn't Have A Fish Sandwich Is Simpler Than You Might Think

McDonald's keeps things fishy all year round with its iconic Filet-O-Fish. At Burger King, you can always count on the Big Fish sandwich when those maritime cravings hit. So, why doesn't Chick-fil-A have a fast-food fish sandwich for all seafood lovers to enjoy?

The chain used to offer a seasonal fish sandwich during Lent. But it has since been pulled from the menu completely, and, according to a leaked internal communication, the reasoning has everything to do with back-of-house logistics. On Reddit, one user shared a message from the Chick-fil-A portal that said the fish sandwich would be discontinued due to "fryer capacity restraints." If you think about it, a significant portion of Chick-fil-A's menu already comes straight from the fryer. So, adding fish on top of it would certainly throw a wrench into things. Another Chick-fil-A employee in the chat confirmed that it did, stating that the four fryers they did have for filets and nuggets were barely enough as is.

On Quora, a corporate trainer at Chick-fil-A added to the validity of this reasoning, citing fryer constraints as the reason fish was only a seasonal item to begin with. Their message from 2019 read, "When Chick-fil-a serves the fish sandwich[,] we are required to dedicate a fryer to cooking the fish so the flavor doesn't transfer to the chicken. Most stores do not have an extra fryer to dedicate to cooking fish. So that's why we don't serve fish all year."