The Reason Chick-Fil-A Doesn't Have A Fish Sandwich Is Simpler Than You Might Think
McDonald's keeps things fishy all year round with its iconic Filet-O-Fish. At Burger King, you can always count on the Big Fish sandwich when those maritime cravings hit. So, why doesn't Chick-fil-A have a fast-food fish sandwich for all seafood lovers to enjoy?
The chain used to offer a seasonal fish sandwich during Lent. But it has since been pulled from the menu completely, and, according to a leaked internal communication, the reasoning has everything to do with back-of-house logistics. On Reddit, one user shared a message from the Chick-fil-A portal that said the fish sandwich would be discontinued due to "fryer capacity restraints." If you think about it, a significant portion of Chick-fil-A's menu already comes straight from the fryer. So, adding fish on top of it would certainly throw a wrench into things. Another Chick-fil-A employee in the chat confirmed that it did, stating that the four fryers they did have for filets and nuggets were barely enough as is.
On Quora, a corporate trainer at Chick-fil-A added to the validity of this reasoning, citing fryer constraints as the reason fish was only a seasonal item to begin with. Their message from 2019 read, "When Chick-fil-a serves the fish sandwich[,] we are required to dedicate a fryer to cooking the fish so the flavor doesn't transfer to the chicken. Most stores do not have an extra fryer to dedicate to cooking fish. So that's why we don't serve fish all year."
The Chick-fil-A fish sandwich was discontinued in 2021 and is unlikely to return
Chick-fil-A's fish sandwich debuted for the first time in 2015. The original sandwich featured two breaded Pacific cod filets, pickle chips, and tartar sauce on a familiar Chick-fil-A bun. Later, a Deluxe Fish Sandwich was added, which was topped with lettuce, tomato, and American cheese. Both were commonly available starting in December and running all the way through mid-April, primarily for Lent. This is a 40-day period leading up to Easter when Christians pray, fast, and also abstain from eating meat on Fridays, many times opting for fish instead.
The fish sandwich was discontinued after the 2021 Lenten season. In a Reddit thread from the same year, one user said the chain was axing the item in order to focus on its chicken items and other sides. "Unfortunately, for the foreseeable future we will not be doing a Fish Sandwich during Lent," the post reads. "With the recent expansion of sales nationwide, corporate felt as though it would be [counterproductive] to add an item that requires such a wildly different process when we're already struggling to maintain pace with our regular menu."
It doesn't seem that the discontinued fish sandwich is going to resurface anytime soon. However, the chain doesn't leave us completely high and dry during the Lenten season. A current message on the Chick-fil-A site states, "While we aren't offering a seasonal fish entrée this year, we do have other options for our guests during Lent." The chain then points customers in the direction of its vegetarian-friendly and vegan meal options.